A Mzansi man did a sweet thing for his parents and installed a borehole in their backyard

The thoughtful gent spent thousands for his parents to get access to water much easier in the rural areas

Netizens were impressed by the young man and praised him in the community

A thoughtful man gifted his parents with the most priceless gift (that cost him quite a fortune, but the thought counts).

Sweet Mzansi man surprised his parents with a borehole installation that cost him a fortune. Image: @paulmarutha

After watching his family struggle to get fresh water, Paul decided that the struggling days were over and made a plan.

Gent spends roughly R150K to surprise parents with borehole installation

Travelling to the river with buckets to collect water is one of the most debilitating processes for people living in rural areas. Water from the river is not fresh and safe to drink, unlike water that runs through taps.

Most villages are not privileged enough to have access to clean water, like people living in the city, who can fill up a glass with safe water with the twist of a tap. A gent who grew up in the rural areas was tired of seeing his family struggle to access clean water.

He shared a part of the borehole installation journey on his TikTok with the caption:

"Surprised my parents with borehole installation. Seeing the smile on their faces is what keeps me going."

Netizens react to gent's beautiful gift to parents

Paul decided that his family's struggle needed to end soon, so he coughed up a couple of thousands to install a borehole in their backyard. This was a surprise gift to his parents, who had raised him to be the sweet man he is today.

On her way back home, the gent blindfolded his mother to surprise her with one of her household's most significant projects. She was in awe of what her son had done for her and the family and showed immense gratitude for the beautiful gift by hugging and kissing him.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Hlok's Mahloko explained their problem:

"Some of us wish to surprise them, but due to toxic and how they write us off not believing in us" it's cold out there."

@Zanele Sithole wished the gent well:

"May your pockets never run dry."

@palzo92 explained that:

"Guys you must budget 70k to 80k for this including equipment needed."

