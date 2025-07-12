Orlando Pirates kicked off their Spanish tour with a defeat, struggling to convert chances against the English side

The few chances they managed to create yielded no goal, with new signings managing to impress

Buccaneers fans shared mixed reactions to the performance and result

Orlando Pirates started their pre-season tour of Spain with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of English side Bolton Wanderers, in a match played on Friday at the Marbella Football Centre.

The Buccaneers had a couple of opportunities to upset the former English Premier League side, with new signing Sipho Mbule coming close to scoring his first goal for his new club, before star player Relebohile Mofokeng, who was rumoured to have caught the interest of a club in Israel, shot his effort just wide of goal.

Pirates rue missed scoring opportunities

After those missed chances, the English side, through their winger Charlie Warren, managed to beat Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to give the Englishmen the lead going into the break.

A new-look Pirates came into the second half rejuvenated and gunning for an elusive equaliser. New signing from Chippa United, Sinoxo Kwayiba, came so close in the 50th minute, but unfortunately, his effort missed the target.

Bolton proved to be more precise and clinical when they grabbed a second in the 62nd minute, as George Johnstone headed in from close range to seal the fate for the South Africans.

The Bucs will play their next match on Sunday against a club from Cyprus, Pafos.

How did the Buccaneers feel about the result?

Orlando Pirates confirm loan move

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates confirmed the loan move of star player Monnapule Saleng from the club to the newly promoted Orbit College.

Saleng has not played for the Buccaneers since last December in a game against Al Ahly. Since then, he has been sidelined because of reported contractual and salary issues.

