Orlando Pirates are reportedly closing in on the signing of Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Premier Soccer League rivals Chippa United ahead of next season.

The Soweto giants are already making transfer plans ahead of next season as they continue to press on in their quest to win a treble this campaign.

The Buccaneers have had some top players on their transfer wish list and Kwayiba is the first one they are getting done presently according to a recent report.

Pirates close in on Kwayiba's signing from PSL rivals

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Orlando Pirates are set to sign Kwayiba from Chippa United for an undisclosed fee.

Kwayiba has had an amazing season with the Chilli Boys this campaign, scoring seven goals and also assisting another in 22 matches played in the Betway Premiership this season.

The South African international's performance for Chippa United has caught the eyes of several top African clubs, but the Sea Robbers are working earnestly to get the deal done before other hijack it.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has won numerous Man of the Match awards due to his top-notch performance for Chippa this season.

Hugo Broos noticed the 25-year-old's performance and he got a call up into the Bafana Bafana squad last year and made his debut in south Africa's 5-0 win over Congo Brazzaville in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It is confirmed that Pirates have reached an agreement with Chippa United concerning Kwayiba's signing and what's left is for the Sea Robbers to discuss performance terms with the player.

The Eastern Cape-born player would be a quality addition to Pirates squad next season due to his versatility. He can play as a central midfielder and also behind the striker.

