Orlando Pirates are reportedly given the first option to sign Brazilian star Raphael Lopes, who is rated like Mamelodi Sundowns Lucas Ribeiro ahead of next season.

The Sea Robbers have already mapped out plan for the positions they need to bolster up before the start of next season.

The Soweto giants are not doing badly for themselves this season as they currently in line to win the Betway Premiership despite being 12 points behind Sundowns who are first place.

Pirates given priority to sign Brazilian star

Orlando Pirates are working on signing new quality players to their striking department as they are falling short in that aspect compared to their major competitor, Sundowns.

The Brazilians' forwards are showing blistering performances this season in terms of goals, with Ribeiro topping the goal-scoring charts in the Premier Soccer League first division with 13 goals, while Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile are on nine goals and six goals respectively.

For Jose Riveiro's side, Evidence Makgopa has only managed to find the back of the net in the league four times, while Tshegofatso Mabasa has only scored five goals this season.

The Soweto-based club are seeking for a solution in the striking department and have priortise signing a Brazilians striker as their own 'Ribeiro' for next season.

According to Soccer Laduma, the PSL giants are reportedly given priority to signing Raphael Lopes from European side Hamrun Spartans in the summer.

The 26-year-old has been in good form in the Maltese Premier League, and would be addition to Pirates squad next season under a new manager.

Pirates close in on Bafana Bafana star

Report also have it that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Premier Soccer League rivals Chippa United.

Briefly News also reported that the Soweto giants have reached a club-to-club agreement for the signing of the South African midfielder but they are yet to reach an agreement with the player on personal terms, but the salary discussion is not expected to be a problem.

The 25-year-old will be a perfect addition to Pirates squad as he's a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or a second striker.

Ex Sundowns star states positions Pirates need to reinforce

Briefly News previously reported that a former Mamelodi Sundowns star has identified four positions Orlando Pirates need to bolster in the summer after failing to invest on new players in the January transfer window.

The Soweto-based side are dependent on promoting their academy graduate from the DDC to the first team.

