Brown Mogotsi, the businessman who was among those General Nhanhla Mkhwanazi accused of being part of a criminal syndicate involving politicians and public servants, spoke out

Mogotsi challenged the timeousness of Mkhwanazi's allegations and claimed that Mkhwanazi contacted him

South Africans accused him of lying and slammed him, calling for him to be arrested and investigated

Brown Mogotsi denied Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — Businessman and African National Congress member Brown Mogotsi has come out in response to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi made against him recently.

What did Mogotsi say?

According to IOL, Mogotsi denied all the allegations Mkhwanazi made about him. He questioned Mkhwanazi's press briefing and the revelations he made. He said the timing was inappropriate. Mogotsi said that he was not a police officer.

Brown will speak in due time

Mogotsi also said that he will share in due time who he is, and added that he has experience in underground operations. He said that Mkhwanazi called him before he held the press briefing.

Brown Mogotsi denied General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Mkhwanazi say?

Mkhwanazi rocked South Africans when he accused Mchunu and the Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, of interfering with police operations. Mkhwanazi said that Mchunu shut down the KZN Political Killings Task Force in 2024. Mkhwanazi said that Mogotsi contacted him on numerous occasions, including when he informed him of an alleged conspiracy against him.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

South Africans raised R38,000 to gift Mkhwanazi with two cows after he made the explosive allegations against Mchunu

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would hold a family meeting to address the allegations Mkhwanazi made

The judiciary slammed Mkhwanazi after he said judges were also implicated in the criminal syndicate that Mchunu is allegedly a part of

The Democratic Alliance opened a case against Mchunu and accused him of lying about not meeting Brown Mogotsi

Ramaphosa said he would address Mkhwanai's allegations and said they threatened to confuse South Africans

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook reacted to Mogotsi's claims that Mkhwanazi called him before he held the press briefing.

John Snbopper Setshogo said:

"I have just been reminded of my childhood days when you did something very naughty, and parents would send you to bring your whip to whip you with."

Pogiso Prince Kgohlo said:

"So basically, he's accepting the allegations by trying to implicate the generals."

Nothando Nadia Mathunjwa said:

"He was calling to reveal to you that he failed to keep that secret in his chest."

Simphiwe Dube said:

"At least you were warned."

Nceshlicken Wilber Mdluli said:

"He was calling you to tell you he's gonna talk."

