South Africa are heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup not only to participate in the competition, but also to earn a significant amount of money

The South African Football Association have reportedly received a certain amount of money just for qualifying for the competition

Bafana Bafana are placed in Group A alongside one of the co-hosts, Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea

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The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have a chance to increase their financial gains at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they need to progress beyond the group stage for them to add to the money they've already collected from FIFA.

South Africa has reportedly secured approximately R150 million just for qualifying for and competing in the expanded 48-team tournament in North America.

Bafana Bafana made it into the competition after beating the likes of Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and the Benin Republic during the qualifying stage. They are one of the 10 countries that will represent Africa at the 23rd edition of the global football competition.

Bafana targeting a major payday in 2026

South Africa has never progressed past the group stage at a World Cup, but there is growing optimism that this current squad could rewrite history in Mexico.

They have been drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea—a competitive but relatively open group without an established global heavyweight.

South Africa begin their campaign against Mexico, who arrive in strong form, having won six of their last eight matches and maintaining an impressive home record. The match is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

In preparation, Bafana have played friendlies against Panama, Nicaragua, and Jamaica, allowing Hugo Broos to refine his squad ahead of the tournament, but they ended up without a win in any of those friendly games.

Potential Bafana Bafana's earnings on the line

With R150 million already in the bank for South Africa, Bafana’s World Cup revenue could increase substantially depending on their results in the group stage and progress in the competition.

Securing a place in the Round of 32 would add about R182 million, while reaching the Round of 16 could lift total earnings to approximately R250 million.

A combination of a win and a draw from their three group matches may be enough to secure qualification, while two victories would almost certainly ensure progression to the knockout stages, but Bafana Bafana need to up their game for them to qualify from the group phase.

Ultimately, even a modestly successful group-stage run could see Bafana edge close to the R200 million mark, while a deeper tournament run would deliver both a historic sporting milestone and a substantial financial boost for SAFA and South African football.

Bafana train under tight security in Mexico

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations in Mexico have unfolded under heightened security as authorities ramp up safety measures ahead of the tournament.

Broos' squad began training in Pachuca with security personnel visible around the team's base camp and training venues. The precautions form part of a wider operation across Mexico, where authorities are preparing for the arrival of millions of visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News