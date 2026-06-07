Mamello Makha, a Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns supporter, is heading to Mexico to support the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Her trip comes after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie blocked department funds from being used for Mama Joy Chauke's travel

Mama Joy is still making the trip but is paying out of her own pocket and has asked South Africans to donate toward her travel costs

Mama Joy on the left and Mamello Makha on the right. Images: MamaJoy Chauke/Facebook and Mokga_etsi/X

Source: UGC

South Africa has a new face heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to cheer on Bafana Bafana. Entrepreneur @Mokga_etsi reshared a clip on 6 June 2026 of Mamello Makha, a Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns supporter, speaking ahead of her government-funded trip to Mexico. Sitting in an office wearing a South African flag tie, Mamello said:

"It will be my first time in Mexico. I've never been to Mexico. I heard about it and we are looking forward to being part of the history and making sure that Bafana Bafana get more support. As player number 12, let's play a vital role at the stadiums."

She went on to thank the minister and government for making the trip possible, saying fans are a crucial part of what drives the team on the pitch.

She spoke about her experience at AFCON, where just a small group of South African supporters made such an impact that whenever the players scored, the cameras would focus on their corner of the stadium.

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What happened with Mama Joy?

The clip is drawing attention partly because of who is not on that flight. Veteran soccer superfan Mama Joy Chauke, who has travelled the world supporting Bafana Bafana for years, was left out of the department-funded trip after Minister Gayton McKenzie stepped in and blocked the spending on her travel. The department instead directed funds toward other fans, content creators and musicians.

Mama Joy is still going to North America. She is travelling alone and funding the trip herself, and has appealed to South Africans to send donations through her Capitec account to help cover costs. She said she has moved past the rejection and refuses to let it stop her from being there for the team.

Why fans matter at tournaments

Mama Joy has always said she sees herself as the 12th player. Mamello echoed the same feeling in her clip, saying that when South African fans show up at stadiums, the players feel it.

Watch the X clip below:

SA debates Mama Joy's World Cup replacement

People had a lot to say and shared their thoughts on the X page:

@Zak_Dub2023 said:

"She must not forget her hair and make-up."

@tyzondaw questioned:

"Making history how? No man."

@KhustaLudaka401 wrote:

"Former Bloemfontein Celtics supporter."

The new superfan is heading to Mexico to support Bafana Bafana. Images: Mokga_etsi/X

Source: Twitter

More on Mama Joy and the World Cup

Briefly News recently reported on Sizwe Dhlomo roasting Mama Joy over the FIFA World Cup saga.

recently reported on Sizwe Dhlomo roasting Mama Joy over the FIFA World Cup saga. Mama Joy shared an emotional AI tribute to fallen Bafana Bafana legends and the reaction from South Africans showed just how much she means.

Mama Joy accused Minister Gayton McKenzie of double standards in the R800,000 World Cup row.

Source: Briefly News