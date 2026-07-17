A South African woman shared her latest Mr Price haul, picking up three all-black pieces for under R500

She scored a marked-down top for just R80 and a thick, non-see-through dress for an upcoming funeral at R230

Mzansi viewers praised her new hairstyle and her eye for affordable, practical fashion finds

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Lebogang showed off her haul. Image: @lebo.gang.144/Instagram and @lego.gang14/TikTok

Source: UGC

A South African woman won Mzansi over with a relatable Mr Price haul that came in well under R500 and ticked every practical box. Posted on TikTok on 16 July 2026 by @lebo.gang14, the video features the creator walking viewers through three recent clothing picks, each one black, each one with a clear purpose behind it.

She opened by holding up a pair of ankle-length leggings in a size small, priced at R160, explaining that she had been putting off buying a black pair for ages despite already owning grey and purple versions. Next came a fitted button-up top in a super small, originally R120 but marked down to R80.

"I'm definitely saving some money"

The third item drew the most attention. An asymmetrical black dress in a size medium, priced at R230, bought specifically for a funeral she was attending that Saturday. By the end of the haul, she had spent roughly R470 across all three pieces.

She tried each item on for her viewers. She joked about ending up with an entirely black wardrobe without planning it, adding that one item at least had a reason behind its colour.

Psychology behind wearing all-black clothing

People who wear all-black often choose it to project confidence, sophistication and control while enjoying its simplicity and versatility. Psychologically, black can provide emotional comfort, privacy and a sense of stability. It may also reflect creativity, professionalism, rebellion or a desire to reduce decision fatigue. Cultural meanings and personal emotions further influence why many people make black their signature colour.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the budget haul

Viewers in the comments section on @lebo.gang14's TikTok had plenty to say:

@Kat asked:

"Hey where did you get your vest"

@Lebogang Mokoele said:

"Your new hairstyle suits you so well sesi Lebo 😍"

@Lebogang Mokoele added:

"Love the dress 😍😍"

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Source: Briefly News