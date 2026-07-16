Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Following Curiosity”: SA Entrepreneur’s Random To-Let Call Uncovers Warehouse Opportunity
People

“Following Curiosity”: SA Entrepreneur’s Random To-Let Call Uncovers Warehouse Opportunity

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • SA entrepreneur known as Meloh Ntleko shared how she spotted a random To Let sign and made a life-changing phone call
  • Audacity is a required and essential characteristic in business and is defined as more than courage
  • Mzansi is now watching closely to see what big idea comes next after the entrepreneur revealed what the call led to

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA entrepreneur finds forgotten warehouse treasure after random To Let sign call
Meloh Ntleko is inspiring Mzansi with her audacity. Image: @Meloh Ntleko
Source: Facebook

A South African entrepreneur known as Meloh Ntleko spotted a random To Let sign, dialled the number on a whim, and sparked something nobody saw coming. Her story, shared on Instagram on 5 June 2026, inspired Mzansi

What started as a curious phone call turned into a discovery that would change her trajectory entirely. The number led her to a warehouse packed with enough furniture to fill three homes, all of it sitting forgotten and unclaimed.

Sensing an opportunity, she struck a deal with the landlord: clear out the warehouse in exchange for two months of free rental. With no cash budget and nothing but hustle, she went to work.

Read also

SA woman feeds 2 people on just R30 at Spar in budget shopping video

From Warehouse Find to R60,000 in Sales

She took the furniture to her online community and sold every piece. The result was over R60,000 generated for her landlord.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She was honest in her post that she still has not pinned down exactly what business she is opening at the space. But that has not slowed the momentum. More than 400 people now know the location, and she has gathered over 140,000 business partners, all watching and waiting to build something together on a zero-rand budget.

The power of bold business moves

Audacity in business means having the courage to take smart risks. It involves seeing opportunities others miss, acting quickly, and staying strong through challenges. Bold entrepreneurs use vision, action, and resilience to overcome obstacles, grow their businesses, and create meaningful change.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Backs the Business Dream

South Africans flooded her page with support and encouragement:

Read also

“I made R3 500 in 4 days in Randburg”: SA woman turns job seekers’ CV queue into a clever R1 hustle

@manchaki_m said:

"Wow! I am honestly inspired. 'Following curiosity' ❤️ ❤️"

@the_glazingkitchen wrote:

"You are sooo inspirational mahn Arhh 😍🥹"

@zamaneigh added:

"A brilliant idea!! People now know of the place and we actually awaiting to see what business will be"

More Briefly News Stories on businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

Hot:
Steve Dulcich Dylan Tays Kaizer Chiefs Miles Raney Ghost Hlubi