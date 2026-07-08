A young South African man is filmed running a mobile breakfast business in his township

The energetic vendor uses a modified shopping trolley to deliver fresh bread, eggs, and snacks to residents

Mzansi internet users flooded social media with praise, celebrating his inspiring work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit

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A hardworking young man earned praise from social media for his innovative approach to a classic breakfast hustle. Image: @talitha.cumi.news

Source: TikTok

A passionate young South African entrepreneur has become an overnight sensation after a video showcasing his mobile breakfast business made waves on TikTok. The post, shared on 7 July 2026 by TikTok user @talitha.cumi.news, shows the young man's admirable hustling spirit as he navigates the streets of a local township, bringing morning meals directly to residents' doorsteps.

Bringing breakfast to the streets

In the footage, the energetic vendor pulls a modified shopping trolley packed with essential breakfast supplies. Shouting out catchy slogans in isiZulu, he enthusiastically wakes up the neighbourhood, urging everyone to buy their morning meals. He announces his menu, offering fresh loaves of bread, eggs, chips, and various snacks, making it convenient for residents to grab an affordable bite.

Watch the young kasi hustler's TikTok video below:

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Mzansi applauds the youth's spirit

Local viewers praised the young man's dedication to making an honest living. The comment section was filled with words of encouragement, with many users calling on local investors to help expand his mobile enterprise.

User @user7209766076660 said:

"We support you. Don't give up."

User @Vee commented:

"Halala boy 🥰! In life we start somewhere; in a few years you will own Pick'n Pay."

User @PMK shared:

"We're getting somewhere 🥰."

User @ jina said:

"Wow, that is good."

User @Zanele462 shared:

"One of my neighbours started like this. Today he is a well-known entrepreneur. Start small and grow big. Big up to you, my entrepreneur."

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Source: Briefly News