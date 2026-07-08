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“We Support You”: Kasi Entrepreneur Inspires Mzansi With Mobile Bread and Eggs Business
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“We Support You”: Kasi Entrepreneur Inspires Mzansi With Mobile Bread and Eggs Business

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A young South African man is filmed running a mobile breakfast business in his township
  • The energetic vendor uses a modified shopping trolley to deliver fresh bread, eggs, and snacks to residents
  • Mzansi internet users flooded social media with praise, celebrating his inspiring work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit

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The inspiring clip captures the vendor spreading joy while delivering fresh morning essentials to the neighbourhood
A hardworking young man earned praise from social media for his innovative approach to a classic breakfast hustle. Image: @talitha.cumi.news
Source: TikTok

A passionate young South African entrepreneur has become an overnight sensation after a video showcasing his mobile breakfast business made waves on TikTok. The post, shared on 7 July 2026 by TikTok user @talitha.cumi.news, shows the young man's admirable hustling spirit as he navigates the streets of a local township, bringing morning meals directly to residents' doorsteps.

Bringing breakfast to the streets

In the footage, the energetic vendor pulls a modified shopping trolley packed with essential breakfast supplies. Shouting out catchy slogans in isiZulu, he enthusiastically wakes up the neighbourhood, urging everyone to buy their morning meals. He announces his menu, offering fresh loaves of bread, eggs, chips, and various snacks, making it convenient for residents to grab an affordable bite.

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Watch the young kasi hustler's TikTok video below:

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Mzansi applauds the youth's spirit

Local viewers praised the young man's dedication to making an honest living. The comment section was filled with words of encouragement, with many users calling on local investors to help expand his mobile enterprise.

User @user7209766076660 said:

"We support you. Don't give up."

User @Vee commented:

"Halala boy 🥰! In life we start somewhere; in a few years you will own Pick'n Pay."

User @PMK shared:

"We're getting somewhere 🥰."

User @ jina said:

"Wow, that is good."

User @Zanele462 shared:

"One of my neighbours started like this. Today he is a well-known entrepreneur. Start small and grow big. Big up to you, my entrepreneur."

3 Briefly News articles about kasi-hustlers

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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