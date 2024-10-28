An intelligent lady shared a video showing her collecting cans for recycling purposes while at a place of fun

The bold lady had plastics ready to carry her mission while also enjoying the vibey place

Social media users were quite shocked by the bold move and clapped hands for the lady and her friend for not being ashamed of their hustle

A lady shared a video of her side hustle while at a place of fun. Image: @920428tsaki

A hustling babe touched the hearts of many people after sharing a video in which she promoted her side hustle while having a fantastic time in a groove with her friend.

The hun shared the clip on her TikTok account under her user handle, @920428tsaki, and it received 319K views, 17K likes, and almost 800 comments.

The lady in action at the groove

The video shared by @920428tsaki shows her taking cans from one full black bag to another, ensuring that the bag closes appropriately so she can tie it. With the help of her friend, she takes cans one by one before closing the bag.

Mzansi peeps show love and support

After seeing the hustler in action, social media users motivated her to continue and ignore negative people. Others were encouraged to start collecting cans, as not only would they be earning cash, but they would also be saving the planet.

User @Thinthi said:

"Hustlers are never embarrassed. They hustle all the way."

User @Tumelo King96 added:

"My balcony is like a brewery of empty cans, more than five refuse bags waiting for a perfect day to sell them."

User @pops_kt🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Big up sisters, side hustle🥰🥰."

User @Mnganga❤️commented:

"Imagine the people hired to clean up after? Their excitement not finding much to clean up, win-win 🥹🥹🥹."

User @Tiisetso said:

"We hustle 24/7. We love grooves, and we love money. So, let's multitask so love 🥰."

User @Mosdefjam1984 noted:

"I'm an Environmental Practitioner (Waste Management), and I'm proud of sisterhood, with recycling 👏👏👏."

