A buff guy was captured in an Instagram video flaunting his muscles while his friends hyped him up

In the clip, the man is at the gym dancing to upbeat music with a smile on his face

The online community reacted to the recording, with many expressing their concern about the man's muscles

Mzansi is concerned over a man who showed off his huge muscles. Images: @Georgijevic, @vuk8691

Source: Getty Images

A video of a man flaunting his huge muscles had South African online users worried.

In an Instagram clip posted by @fabulouzs_sweetzs, the man is seen flaunting his muscles, dancing to music while his friends hype him in the background.

Man flaunts huge muscles

A man flaunted his vast muscles. Image: @fabulouzs_sweetzs

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Instagram users are worried

Online users could not help but express their concerns about the guy's muscles, saying that being that fit or having so much muscle is not healthy and can be a danger to one's life.

@pastor_ce prayed:

"Lord please allow me to be that friend that will tell the truth at all times and surround me with people that love me for real just the same."

@__oshy was in disbelief:

"Is this real?"

@silveraramone expressed:

"How does the body survive this . How does he sleep, how does he drive… I have so many questions."

@yatesestates felt worried:

"This isn’t muscles, this is some injectables to make him look like that…he has zero back muscles, zero forearms etc. You can see whatever he was injected with is sagging. Terrible and unhealthy look."

@moore.malyah asked:

"WHY?"

@macdejongevalke2020 was concerned:

"I do hope this is fake."

@vandenberggerwin said:

"I hope it's fake otherwise, I feel sorry for this guy."

Man with muscled arms worried netizens

In another story, Briefly News reported about a buff man who had netizens worried about his arms.

Twitter user @kulanicool came across a video of a man dancing with arm muscles bigger than his head. While the man has got some lit moves, there is no way to see past his gigantic arms. The size of his arms left peeps with wide eyes and a lot of questions. Online users were confused and intrigued all at the same time.

Source: Briefly News