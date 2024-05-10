Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared that his album Sweet and Short went platinum recently

The superstar revealed that he received 12 plaques delivered at his record label but is yet to celebrate

Fans are urging him to proudly celebrate his musical achievements, especially after admitting that he has not been doing so

Cassper Nyovest proves once again that he is a heavyweight in Mzansi music. The rapper shared that his 2018 album has just achieved the platinum status.

Cassper Nyovest is basking under the success of his album ‘Sweet and Short’ after it went platinum. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper celebrates album's success

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed that his album Sweet and Short is a platinum-selling project. The album was released on 30 November 2018 and had notable hit songs like Sponono and Remote Control.

The superstar revealed that his 11-track album received 12 plaques, which were delivered at his record label Universal Music Group, but is yet to celebrate this success.

"Sweet and Short is platinum, by the way. I got like 12 plaques yesterday that have been chilling at UMG. I haven’t been celebrating my musical achievements lately and that’s Wack. I’m sure the people I work with want to put plaques on the wall and flex."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's recent achievement

Nyovest fans are celebrating with the rapper but are urging him to proudly celebrate his musical achievements.

@youngpulafix3:

"We, as your fans, wanna flex. That album is one of my favourite Nyovest albums. And it was criticized because naysayers didn't see the vision back in 2018. Now it's platinum. The first rapper to jump on piano beats with Remote Control and Tseya Ukwe. That was 2018. VISION. GENIUS!"

@HueyOzyl:

"That 018 plaque is gonna slap so hard."

@DSG_015:

"We are happy for you."

@AustineMsagala:

"That's great man. I still say your album Thuto is where you really made your mark. Bentley Coupe, Destiny. Iconic songs."

