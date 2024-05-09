Hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently made headlines on social media alongside his new wife, Pulane Mojaki

A trending clip of the newly wedded couple dancing to a song was posted on Twitter (X) by a news and gossip page, MDNews

Many netizens reacted to the viral video of Cassper Nyovet and his wife vibing together

Rapper Cassper Nyovest dances with his wife. Image: @caspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest doesn't fail to show off his gorgeous wife, Pulane Mojaki, on social media.

Video of Cassper and his wife dancing trends on X

Social media has been abuzz since the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker tied the knot with his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki. Recently, the star became the talk of the town after a video of himself and Mojaki dancing together went viral online.

The video of the newly wedded couple was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and was captioned:

"Cassper Nyovest dancing with his wife."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cassper's videoo

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, many netizens shared their responses to the clip of the couple vibing together. See some of the comments below:

@Nomz_Rozay wrote:

"But baby mama only got to dance with the gardener. I hate men."

@Justexistbro said:

"I have a feeling that Casper didn't marry his baby mama because she was down to earth. He wanted to marry someone who will do Pinterest/video's to be considered as THEE COUPLE."

@MalekTrendz responded:

"Well they got dance moves."

@TMNLMNKRL shared:

"What a beautiful couple, may God bless them with many years ba be mnate and their enemies must die quick quick!"

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"I have never seen Cassper dancing with his baby Mama which means he is enjoying this relationship and happy, Always choose yourself kings and queens."

@MalatjieTertius mentioned:

"They look happy together."

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane host wedding after-party

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper and his wife's wedding after-party.

The newlyweds hosted their after-party at a local club in Mafikeng and raised more questions among netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News