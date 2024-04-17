Londie London shared a preview of what went down at her luxurious birthday celebration

The singer posted a video of her La Dolce Vita-themed birthday lunch centred around lemons and Dolce & Gabbana

Mzansi's reactions to the party were mixed, where many praised the fabulous decor while others questioned how Londie could afford it

Londie London shared a video from her luxurious Italian-themed birthday party. Images: londie_london_official

Londie London recently hosted a luxurious lunch to celebrate her 32nd birthday. The former Real Housewives of Durban star's pricey party was met with mixed reactions from sweet and salty netizens.

Londie London pulls out all the stops for birthday party

Our girl Londie London recently celebrated her birthday in style, surrounded by luxury and her loved ones.

Having recently turned 32, the reality TV star gave netizens a peep into her La Dolce Vita-themed birthday celebration, complete with the signature blue scroll, sunflowers and a bunch of lemons.

As for the guest of honour, Londie was the main character in a white tank top and Dolce & Gabbana skirt, topped with yellow and gold accessories.

The singer shared a video of the festivities inspired by Italian luxury:

Mzansi reacts to Londie London's birthday celebration

Netizens were in awe of Londie's classy birthday party:

South African activist, Yaya Mavundla said:

"Fancy! Expensive! Perfect!"

Reality TV star, Beverley Steyn wrote:

"This looks stunning!"

rennietheexplorer was impressed:

"This was really lovely, it looked like you were in Italy."

thabang4real2 posted:

"So beautiful. You deserved this after all you've been through."

Meanwhile, others wondered how the singer could afford such a fancy party:

SarahLings said:

"I hope she’s saving; they never learn these ones."

katlegolerumo12 suspected:

"Beautiful, but she's back with baby daddy; who else can give her this life?"

BuhleMhlalasa was stunned:

"For someone who was driving a Tazz not so long ago. Ey, life can be so unfair."

KhumaloFk asked:

"Which fool paid for it?"

