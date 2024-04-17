Nonku Williams faced heavy criticism on social media for her wigs after a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban , with many users mocking their poor quality and style

Despite her apparent glow-up era, fans urged her to improve her hair or change hairstylists

The backlash highlights the scrutiny Mzansi reality TV stars face over their appearances, as seen with Khanyi Mbau's similar experience on Young, Famous & African

Nonku Williams is charting social media trends after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban dropped. The star caught strays because of her wig which failed to impress social media users.

Nonku Williams dragged for her wigs

Nonku Williams may be in her glow-up era, but her hair is still not giving what it's supposed to give. The reality TV star and business mogul had fans saying she should do better or find a new hairstylist.

A video of the star goofing around while on the ladies' trip to Namibia showed her wig. The clip shared by a user with the handle @Ous’ Mantwa showed Nonku and her team Maria, Jojo and Zama dancing. The reality TV star's hair caught Mzansi's attention. The post's caption read:

"But Nonku’s wigs sana? "

Mzansi blasts Nonku Williams over her hair

Shuu, Mzansi reality TV stars should invest more in their hair. From Khanyi Mbau being dragged for her hair on Young, Famous & African now Nonku is showing up on screen with hair that had fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

@liso_mangi said:

"Nkare she endorsed them from those mannequins tsa ko shop."

@rhandzowwwwww commented:

"She was probably high "

@Skye_Sehahabane added:

"They are just as ugly as her heartziyamfanela."

@star_maluleke noted"

"I know Zama talks about them behind her back."

Babes Wodumo shows off new short hairstyle

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo showed off her new hairstyle, which caused quite a buzz online. The controversial Gqom star is sporting a new, short look that netizens had much to say about.

Babes Wodumo is actively working on regaining her glory in the music industry and reinventing herself. Despite her recent controversies involving her dancers and costume designer, it's clear that the queen of Gqom has moved on from the drama and is ready to reintroduce herself.

