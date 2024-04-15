Babes Wodumo debuted a new, short hairstyle and stunned netizens with her new look

The Wololo hitmaker ditched her colourful wigs for a short, blonde cut and received mixed reactions

Fans praised Babes' undeniable beauty, while others threw shade at her looks and music career

Babes Wodumo debuted her new, short hairstyle in a new selfie. Images: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo showed off her new hairstyle, which caused quite a buzz online. The controversial Gqom star is sporting a new, short look that netizens had much to say about.

Babes Wodumo debuts short hairstyle

Babes Wodumo is actively working on regaining her glory in the music industry and reinventing herself.

Despite her recent controversies involving her dancers and costume designer, it's clear that the queen of Gqom has moved on from the drama and is ready to reintroduce herself.

However, her troubles are far from over. According to several police reports that Briefly News has seen, the singer has a case opened against her, including a protection order.

Moving on from the drama, Babes took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie sporting a short, blonde cut to match her rumoured boyfriend's hair - a switch from her signature colourful wigs.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Babes' photo:

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo's selfie

Netizens couldn't help but gush over Babes' beauty and new hairdo:

YohBantu said:

"She had a baby, no filter, short hair. The girl is fire!"

Penny_mashigo showed love to Babes:

"She's back and looks beautiful."

mboso_mmolawa wrote:

"She's still beautiful."

General_Sport7 posted:

"She has been through a lot, strength to her."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't feeling Babes' hairstyle and threw shade at her look and career:

@Queen_am28623 said:

"She's ageing now."

Soshangani5 threw shade at Babes:

"But she does not look healthier."

ntanga_lindelwa wrote:

"She is ageing fast."

MRSEROUS posted:

"It's over for her. I still remember her insulting a white lady at the airport with her friends. Now she has no more gigs; she's just a local artist."

