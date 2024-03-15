Babes Wodumo recently raved about her alleged new boyfriend, Zuma of Amaroto

The Gqom star posted a video of herself walking with a man and had social media buzzing over her alleged new relationship

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Babes' post, where some hated that she had moved on from Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo had social media buzzing over her video with her alleged boyfriend, Sabelo Zuma. Images: babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo appears to be in love and often flaunts her rumoured relationship. The singer/ dancer lost her husband, Mampintsha in 2023, and seems to have moved on and found herself a new love.

Babes Wodumo shares video with rumoured boyfriend

Our girl Babes Wodumo has been hogging trends lately, and the details about her personal life are neverending.

While still mourning the death of her husband and picking up the pieces of her career, Babes is said to have found someone new in her life.

Briefly News previously reported speculations that the Wololo hitmaker was seeing former Amaroto star, Sabelo Zuma though the pair has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

A new video posted on Babes' Instagram page showed the Gqom star walking with a man who bares a resemblance to Zuma and played Miss Pru's Wena Wedwa as the background song:

"You belong to us."

Mzansi weighs in on Babes' alleged relationship

Fans showed love to Babes and her rumoured bae:

lwandisomashinga cheered Zuma on:

"Danko, Msholozi!"

mthembu_andileh said:

"You deserve happiness, sweetie."

missbdlamini hyped the couple up:

"Msholozi Wodumo!"

Meanwhile, some netizens hated the idea of Babes moving on after Mampintsha died:

iamkein was frustrated:

"I hate that my Goat, Shimora, is being replaced by this fool."

ladyceenyamazana said:

"Babes, I don't like this guy for you. Maybe it's because I'm comparing him to Mampintsga. But as long as you're happy then we are happy for you."

mthokat1 wrote:

"This is nonsense."

Babes Wodumo allegedly attacks costume designer

In more Babes Wodumo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the allegations that the Gqom superstar and her dancers attacked their costume designer over money.

With an alleged case opened against her, Babes addressed the matter, seemingly claiming that the designer pushed her buttons.

