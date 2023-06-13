Musa Khawula has dropped an old picture of Amanda duPont attending Bafana Sindane's wedding to Ouma Mdhluli

The Pope Of Pop Culture alleged that the actress and Bafana are an item after sharing a photo of them with Babalwa Mneno

Mzansi has weighed in on the new picture with some painting Amanda du Pont as the villain

Musa Khawula dropped a picture of Amanda Du Pont with her new rumoured boyfriend from 10 years back. Image: @amandadupont

Amanda du Pont has been painted as the villain after Musa Khawula dropped images of her attending her rumoured boyfriend's wedding 10 years ago.

The Pope of Pop Culture host alleged that Amanda and the businessman are an item.

Amanda du Pont attended Bafana M's wedding in 2014

@MusaThePope shared an image of Amanda attending Bafana and Ouma Mdhluli's wedding in 2014.

"In 2014; Amanda du-Pont attended Bafana Sindane's wedding to Ouma Mdhluli. In 2023; Amanda du-Pont is dating and travelling with Ouma's man Bafana."

Mzansi trolls Amanda du Pont, some in disbelief that she is no longer married

@TheRealMotase said:

"They look like her parents in this picture."

@DjDukesta said:

"Ouma must pick up her socks as well. You can’t look like this at your own wedding."

@l_keletso said:

"For luxurious lifestyle? Just afford Gucci, then you’re everyone’s type? I’d rather die please!!!"

@KumaloMajo said:

"Money will get you the girl of your dreams."

@LastbornYembuso shared:

"Amanda is brave, I love money but I would never."

@TeffuJoy said:

"The reality is that this gender never loved each other."

Amanda du Pont and Shawn Rodriques have called it quits

According to ZAlebs, Amanda and Shawn called it quits after three years of marriage.

The news publication reported that they finalised their divorce on 20 January.

The reasons for their marriage ending are unclear however many think Podcast and Chill with MacG played a role

Musa Khawula introduces Amanda's new rumoured boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula dropped new pics of Amanda du Pont out with Babalwa Mneno and what seems like her new man.

The YouTuber's fans were puzzled as some did not know that Amanda and her husband were no longer married.

