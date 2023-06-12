Musa Khawula has shared a picture of Amanda Du-Pont, Babalwa Mneno and a mysterious man

The Pope of Pop Culture presenter claimed the gent is the former Skeem Saam actress' new boyfriend

Mzansi was confused because they believed Amanda Du-Pont was still married to Shawn Rodriques

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Musa Khawula is back with a bang on Twitter, and Amanda Du-Pont is his target.

A snap of Amanda Du-Pont's alleged new boyfriend has caused an online debate. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

The Pope of Pop Culture host posted a snap of the former Skeem Saam actress with Babalwa Mneno and another man.

Musa claimed the gent photographed with the celebs is Amanda's new man.

Khawula tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Amanda Du-Pont with her new boyfriend Bafana of The Presidential Cartel."

Mzansi questions Amanda Du Point's alleged new relationship

Peeps were confused by Amanda's alleged new relationship because they believed she was still married. Lerato Kganyago's name was also brought up in the comments section.

@Luvuyoabraham said:

"Isn't she married?"

@mshikaslindile shared:

"Usugar Daddy lo akekho uboy omngaka."

@tbozer replied:

"Wait, Amanda du Pont is no longer dating the white guy? That Bafana dude doesn't look comfortable in this picture."

@Bokang_the_bae commented:

"I'm so disappointed, shame."

Amanda Du-Pont's divorce in a nutshell

According to The South African, Amanda and her ex-husband Shawn Rodriques filed for divorce at the beginning of 2023. They were married for almost three years before splitting

Since then, Amanda has returned to her baddie life, showing off her opulent lifestyle.

ZAlebs added that the cause of the divorce is still a mystery, but many speculations have been flying around.

The news publication reported that peeps said the interview Amanda had on Podcast and Chill was mentioned as the cause of the split.

Another rumour that Mzansi peeps started was that Amanda had found love. Netizens claimed she spent time with her mystery man in Cape Town.

However, Du-Pont rubbished that rumour, claiming the man was her bodyguard.

Pearl Modiadie shares saucy pictures while holidaying with her new man

In other news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie had the streets buzzing after sharing a glimpse of her new man.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the mother of one left many drooling when she shared her saucy snaps from her getaway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News