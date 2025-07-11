A South African woman and fashion content creator went viral with her Facebook videos showcasing stylish and affordable outfits

Her chic, budget-friendly looks have impressed social media users, who praise her ability to make affordable fashion appear high-end

The viral post contributes to a trend of everyday South Africans demonstrating that great style is achievable without a luxury price tag

South Africans are applauding Nthabiseng Karrim for her viral videos demonstrating how to create stylish, high-end looks with affordable Mr Price clothing, inspiring many to re-evaluate budget-friendly fashion.

A South African woman gained viral fame after sharing Facebook videos of trendy, budget-friendly Mr Price outfits. Image: NthabisengKarrim

A South African woman has become the latest fashion inspiration after sharing stunning videos of herself rocking affordable outfits from Mr Price, and social media users are loving it. The viral reel, shared on Facebook by Nthabiseng Karrim, features several short snippets of her confidently posing in chic, coordinated looks that scream style and comfort.

From bold, printed sets to elegant neutral combos, Nthabiseng proves that style doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag. The post quickly gained traction, with fellow fashion lovers asking for item codes, store locations, and styling tips. Some even noted that they’d been sleeping on Mr Price and planned to shop there on their next payday.

Nthabi proves style doesn’t need a big budget

Many followers were blown away by how high-end the outfits looked. Others praised her for showing that budget-friendly fashion can still be elite. Nthabi’s post is part of a growing trend where everyday South Africans are using social media to showcase their savvy shopping habits and personal style.

By curating her looks from Mr Price, Nthabi proves that you don’t need a designer wardrobe to turn heads or feel confident in what you wear. Her content resonates with many who are looking for ways to stay stylish without breaking the bank. She mixes pieces in ways that look unique and also suit her body type.

A local woman’s stylish Mr Price outfit videos on Facebook went viral and left many fans motivated to revamp their wardrobes. Image: NthabisengKarrim

Mzansi reacted to the video

Mutshidzi Joas Murabi wrote:

"Wow, my favourite fashionista with the best outfit from Mr Price to SHEIN clothing, you rock them all. Everything you try on looks stunning. Love your style, not too small or tight beyond limits but perfect; flattering that perfect hourglass figure shape. It's truly captivating how beautiful you are and your skin tone glow; it's truly amazing too."

Nomasonto Shongwe wrote:

"My body would make those clothes still look like they’re on the hanger. 😭"

Monica Seitlheko added:

"That first dress is giving! 😍"

Mpho Maya Singo shared:

"The black dress is so cute!"

Lady-Dee Mohlala Brown asked:

"How much is the black dress?"

Samkelo Fubesi commented:

"The way all these clothes look good on you, sana! 🔥"

Charity Sithole tagged their friend:

"Monica Gwara, can you please buy me the black dress?"

Charlyn Mashatise asked:

"Wow, fire! How much is the black dress? 🔥"

Putswetsi Wa-ga Lekgotho added:

"Mina, I just love how you’re shaking yourself! 😂🔥"

Check out the Facebook video below:

