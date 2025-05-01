A young lady left the online community in awe of her Shein haul, which she proudly showcased

The babe shared how much she paid for customs as she tried on her items in a TikTok video

South Africans loved the woman's outfits and raved about them in the comments section

A stylish young lady captured the attention of many after showcasing her Shein fashion haul worth R900.

Stunner unveils R900 Shein haul

The fashionista not only wowed Mzansi with her items but also stole the show with her charming personality.

She took to her social media account under the handle @_ntombende14 and gave her followers a front-row seat to her try-on session. Many were impressed by the range and quality of the pieces she managed to bag on a budget.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the babe confidently modelled a selection of outfits she ordered from the popular online store Shein. From trendy two-pieces and figure-hugging dresses to casual loungewear, the stunner showed off each item with pride, proving that fashion doesn’t have to break the bank.

@_ntombende14 also got a few gadgets, such as a smartwatch and more. She went on to say that she paid R164 in customs fees to get her parcel delivered. The transparency of her review about pricing and delivery details earned her praise from South Africans who appreciated the honest review.

Taking to the comments, Mzansi netizens couldn’t stop raving about her style and how much she managed to buy for just R900, and the video went viral, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the hun's impressive Shein haul below:

Mzansi loves the woman's Shein haul

The video sparked a discussion around affordable fashion, online shopping tips, and customs fees when ordering from international sites. Many users asked her for links to specific items, while others shared their own Shein experiences.

Deborahmoussa6 said:

"This is the best haul I’ve ever seen on TikTok."

Ntombi Mahlangu wrote:

"That first dress??? It came with the body."

Thapii gushed over the young lady's personality, saying:

"You’re so adorable, man."

NtlangulelaThuli asked:

"What size do you wear, and what size was the first dress? I'm just curious."

Saneh_Ndimande shared:

"I don't even know you, but this voice suits you so much."

Entitled Uppity African stated:

"You're really adorable and very likeable."

Jelly replied:

"Smiled the whole video, your energy is so pure aww."

Thandeka Msiza commented:

"First dress...And the first dress doesn’t come with the body."

