"It Can’t Be": South African Student Shows What She Got for R603 Groceries, Mzansi Stunned
by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A young lady in South Africa sparked a massive buzz on social media after she showcased her budget-friendly grocery haul
  • The stunner revealed that she spent R600 and expressed how she felt about the prices of food
  • Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the student's haul

A student has caused a stir on social media after sharing a TikTok video showing what she managed to buy with just R603.

Student flaunts her R603 grocery haul

The video, which she posted under the handle @yaaass.t, quickly went viral as she gave viewers a glimpse into her grocery haul, highlighting the growing concern over food prices in Mzansi.

In the clip, the young woman showcased how she went shopping at one of the local stores in South Africa, neatly displaying all the items she purchased on a budget, which included essentials such as bread, eggs, vegetables, rice, cooking oil, and a few snacks. She expressed surprise at how little the money stretched, admitting that while she did her best to shop smart, the cost of living had become overwhelming.

"I spend R603. Groceries are so expensive, you guys."

Her honesty struck a chord with many, especially fellow students and young adults who are trying to survive on tight budgets. The comments section quickly filled with relatable reactions, as South Africans voiced their shared concerns about inflation and the ever-rising cost of basic goods.

The video not only sparked conversation but also opened up discussion around budgeting, meal planning, and tips for stretching every rand. Some users even offered suggestions on where to shop for better deals.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the student's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

Promise_m13 shared:

"I am starting to believe the problem is in Gauteng - bread is always R20 here and getting worse for 35 sabawel shame."

Nanazii added:

"Problem is your R600 and my R600 are not the same, teach me your ways please, cause I got this stuff for 1k nd kaShoprite."

Chloe wrote:

"My monthly budget is always R600, and I make it work well for me."

Kelebogile was stunned:

"It can't be."

Lisa Qasana expressed:

"I actually paid R1390 for my groceries yesterday and lapho azikapheleli, so which Checkers is this that oocheap guys."

kaybee commented:

"You did good, even me my budget is R600."
Young people showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

