"O Rich Neh": Mzansi Student Shows Off R1500 Back-to-Res Grocery Haul, SA Reacts

One young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video where she flaunted her back to res grocery haul.

A student in Johannesburg flexed her back-to-res grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: @bassie.za

Back to res grocery haul

The stunner, who goes by the handle @bassie.za on TikTok' gave viewers a glimpse into her life which captures the student's shopping experience as she prepares for the transition from home life to campus living.

In the video, @bassie.za excitedly reveals her essentials, ranging from quick meals to snacks, as she gets ready to head back to her university residence. She expressed at the end of the clip that she spent about R1500 on her groceries.

The Johannesburg hun's grocery haul features a variety of practical and budget-friendly items, including meat, eggs, milk, potatoes, spices, canned foods, and beverages—items that many students rely on to survive their hectic university schedules.

Whether it’s the excitement of starting a new semester or the familiar routine of stocking up for res life, this back-to-res haul has sparked a wave of nostalgia and laughter across Mzansi.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to hun's grocery haul

Many students could relate to the babe's video as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her grocery haul.

Jessica Dhlamini said:

"Sbwl ,its hard being a first year at res.ungana next."

Precious M expressed:

"O rich neh?"

Tshwarelo Amelia replied:

"This is a luxury some of us only ate noodles and tin fish."

Mokwana Lilitha shared:

"Never had this kind of groceries but I'm working hard for my little sister to experience this kind of student life."

South African women shows off her grocery haul

