A woman in Mzansi shared a grocery haul video, and TikTokers loved it. The clip went viral online, sparking a huge conversation among netizens.

Woman shows off her grocery haul

One young lady raved about her grocery and took to social media to show it off. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @tshidee_viks, unpacked her monthly groceries in a TikTok video.

@tshidee_viks revealed that she is one of those shoppers who goes to about four places to shop for groceries. The lady said her go-to place for affordable, quality fruits, vegetables, and other items is Sloane in Bryanston.

The woman unveiled all her items: milk, eggs, juice, meat, fruit, vegetables, and various other things. At the end of the clip, @tshidee_viks said she spends about R7K to R8K on her monthly groceries for a family of five.

The footage grabbed the attention of Mzansi netizens and clocked over 153K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to the woman's grocery video

Many netizens responded to the clip with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of the grocery haul.

Tshego said:

"1k for a family of 4 on my side sana it's tough."

User added:

"Loved this video, girl."

Mrs -M shared:

"Family of five we spend about R6500 excluding meat and top ups during the month!!"

MamQwathi was impressed:

"So reasonable Tshidi, I thought you were gonna say anything above 12K."

Ms_Daisy Dew_2U simply said:

"You are a sensible shopper, my kinda girl. Macro is bomb savings galore."

Esihle commented:

"Smart shopping."

