A young influencer shared a story about how she was offered thousands of rands by a local celebrity couple to spend the weekend with them

The lady detailed how she started talking to the man, and how she went to meet him and his wife in a TikTok video

The clip sparked a massive debate on social media, with many guessing who the celebrity couple might be and some saying they would have taken the offer

A young lady detailed that a popular couple offered her thousands to go on a weekend away with them.

Source: TikTok

A local babe shared a story that left online users drawn in. She broke her video into two parts, detailing the encounter in a way that drew online users in and got them to praise the influencer for her storytelling.

The woman shared her clip on her TikTok handle @langelihlempanza, attracting 678K views, 27K likes, and nearly 500 comments from social media users entertained by the story.

The woman gets an enticing offer from a popular couple

While doing her makeup, the young lady shared that a few years ago, while she was checking her TikTok account, she responded to her DM from a fake profile that only followed her. After chatting, the man asked to DM her on Instagram, saying he couldn't follow her as he was a public person. She said when she saw who this public person was, she was shocked because he was married and a man that many South Africans looked up to.

The man asked if she was available to meet him and his wife at a hotel, claiming he had a deal for her. She went to the hotel and, when she got there, the wife took charge, asking what she was willing to do and not. After making advances, the wife offered her R70K to be their permanent girl, for hook-ups, starting with a weekend together. She refused the offer and didn't sign the contract, as it would have been acting out of character.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA debated the offer

The clips attracted a flood of comments from social media users who had much to say. Many started guessing who the celebrities were and praised the lady for being a good storyteller. Some shared they would have taken the offer, saying they needed the money. Others, however, warned women to be careful of such offers, saying they could be rituals.

An influencer left Mzansi peeps entertained by her story involving a celebrity couple.

Source: TikTok

User @tee said:

"Where is this man? Does he still need someone?"

User @Ronnie Young King shared:

"This sounds like spirit cleansing. Women, be careful with such men who are willing to offer money."

User @Sourire Truelove added:

"God wouldn’t send these offers to me because haaaaa 😭 R70K? Eish, my man better not see this comment."

User @enclaire_n said:

"Ritual!"

User @Kabelo shared:

"They wanna make you a spiritual sacrifice to make their marriage stronger."

User quakes_86 warned:

"They will transfer all their negative energy and spirits into you."

