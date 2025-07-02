A TikTok video of Spar employees performing a coordinated routine went viral, sparking controversy

The store was accused of exploiting cultural or spiritual trends for social media clout, especially the employees

The incident ignited a debate on whether the staff was simply having fun or inappropriately using cultural elements.

South Africans engaged in a heated debate after a viral Spar TikTok video, with some accusing the employees of aura farming by allegedly exploiting cultural trends for social media attention.

A TikTok clip showing Spar employees doing a synchronised routine went viral and drew criticism over alleged aura farming. Image: @supersparouteniqua

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by user @supersparouteniquae has gone viral for unexpected reasons, drawing heated reactions online. In the video, employees from the Spar in George, Western Cape, participate in a coordinated routine, likely as part of a trending cultural challenge.However, some South Africans took to the comments to accuse the workers of aura farming, a term that has recently gained traction on social media.

Commenters claimed the employees were using a sacred cultural trend for likes and attention. The video even drew the attention of Indonesians and Vietnamese, who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts. The routine, seen as upbeat and innocent by many, was linked by others to Pacu Jalur, a traditional boat racing festival from Riau Province in Indonesia, specifically the Kuantan Singingi Regency.

While it’s unclear whether the Spar video was directly inspired by Pacu Jalur or another similar cultural trend, the accusations of aura farming bring up an ongoing debate on TikTok, the line between cultural appreciation and exploitation.

What exactly is aura farming?

Aura farming is a slang phrase used on TikTok to describe people who deliberately participate in trendy cultural content or spiritual-sounding activities just to gain clout, admiration, or aesthetic appeal. Essentially, critics believe people are harvesting good vibes or performing cultural elements for superficial validation. That’s where the controversy around the Spar video begins.

Some netizens defended the Spar staff, saying they were just having fun and showcasing team spirit. Others argued that if cultural symbolism is used for engagement, it should be credited properly, especially when it originates from rich and historical traditions.

South Africans reacted strongly to a viral TikTok of Spar workers dancing, claiming they were engaging in aura farming. Image: @supersparouteniqua

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens had to say

Wirr cleared the confusion:

"Hello world, I am from Kuantan Singingi, Riau, Indonesia. Pacu Jalur is our culture. Don’t forget to attend from August 20 to 24, 2025, at Tepian Narosa, Teluk Kuantan. And always remember to support Indonesian culture. Pacu Jalur is a valuable traditional heritage that we must preserve and develop. See you in Kuantan Singingi, Riau, Indonesia. 😇👋🏻 Salam Kayuuahh."

Shiho wrote:

"Pacu Jalur is a traditional boat race originating from Kuantan Singingi Regency in Riau Province, Indonesia. It's held annually on the Batang Kuantan River, particularly in the capital district of Taluk Kuantan."

Nguyễn Văn Khải said:

"It's a trend from Vietnam, not Indonesia. Proud of Vietnam culture."

Dot said:

"If you make a video about culture or anything about Indonesia, your TikTok video will be popular!"

Sekedarhidup shared:

"Pacu Jalur originates from Kuantan Singingi Regency, Riau Province, Indonesia. This tradition is a rowing race of long boats made of logs, called 'jalur,' held on the Batang Kuantan river."

The Leader said:

"I’m proud as an inhabitant of Kuantan Singingi Regency, Riau, that the Pacu Jalur tradition has become famous worldwide. SALAM KAYUOH."

Bintang Arya Pamungkas shared:

"Indonesia just influenced the world."

BUKANironmen wrote:

"Come to Riau! August 20–24, 2025, Tepian Narosa, Teluk Kuantan. The annual Pacu Jalur Traditional Festival has been officially included in the 2025 National Calendar of Events. Over 200 teams are expected to compete this year."

Famaa added:

"Pacu Jalur originates from Kuantan Singingi, Riau Province, Indonesia. It's a traditional boat racing competition usually held in August to commemorate Indonesian Independence Day. Boats are 25–40 meters long and carry 40–60 people. It's a major cultural event that has existed since the 17th century."

Shugela Spice wrote:

"We are closed for stock taking. ❌ We are closed to shoot content. ✅"

Latiii said:

"Aura Farming has reached South Africa."

Watch the TikTok video below:

