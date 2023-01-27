Dutch DJ and music producer Dave Nunes, who goes by the TikTok handle @davenunes_, has taken Amapiano global

The muso posted a video on his social media account showing him doing a proudly SA set in a Netherlands club

People can be seen in the background enjoying the SA music and Mzansi social media users could not have been prouder

South Africa is a vibe! We have a large diversity of languages, cultures, music, food, etc. A Dutch DJ, Dave Nunes, decided to share some of our Mzansi spice abroad.

Dutch DJ Dave Nunes played Amapiano tracks in a Netherlands club and SA peeps were proud. Photo credit: @davenunes_ / Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The musician, who goes by the TikTok handle @davenunes_, landed a gig in the Netherlands and played some Amapiano tunes. The DJ shared a video clip of the event on the social media platform and captioned it:

“Amapiano made its way to the Netherlands.”

The clip shows @davenunes_ enjoying himself while people in the background vibed to the Amapiano tunes.

Take a look at the video here:

South Africans react to Amapiano making its way to the Netherlands

The clip gathered over 343 000 views and South Africans were so proud. Taking to the comment section, Mzansi peeps shared that they were happy to see Amapiano going global but one user made sure to tell Nunes that foreigners should not take credit for the genre.

Social media user @Audio wrote:

"It's okay, as long as it's not claimed to be from Netherlands."

Nunes was quick to respond, saying he definitely is not looking to take credit for Amapiano:

"I absolutely respect SA, the origin of Amapiano. All credit to them," he reacted.

Other South Africans were more than happy to share the vibey genre with the rest of the world.

@man shirt ndlela wrote:

"Born in SA, now it flying all over the world."

@Qiniso added:

"For the love of my country. Yes, we have many problems but grooving is not one of them."

@Ryle_it_up said:

"This made me smile."

