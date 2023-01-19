A young white South African has gone viral for knowing the lyrics of an amapiano song by heart

He was filmed singing Labantwana Ama Uber by Semi Tee word for word while partying at Padstal in Pretoria

The video gathered over 246 000 views and Mzansi social media users applauded him for embracing the rainbow nation

A white South African has gone viral on Mzansi social media for enjoying amapiano. The young man, who TikTok users identified as De Wet Spies, was partying with friends at Padstal in Pretoria, when Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber started playing.

A young man, De Wet Spies, won over Mzansi when he was filmed singing 'Labantwana Ama Uber'. Photo credit: @papii_lee / TikTok.

Source: UGC

Spies not only danced to the amapiano song, but he sang along, knowing the lyrics seemingly by heart. The video of his performance was shared on TikTok by @papii_lee on January 10.

Take a look at the video by clicking on the link here.

South Africans react to video of Spies singing Labantwana Ama Uber word for word

The clip gathered over 246 000 views at the time of publication and South Africans fell in love with Spies. Mzansi TikTok users applauded him for embracing music that’s typically enjoyed by African cultures in SA.

@kamotjie commented:

“@xnotsne my type of Matenas this one.”

@Morongwa Masoga866 wrote:

“When I tell people gore ama2000 are the true revolutionist, they don’t believe. Ama2000 are the game changers.”

@Pie yase Woolies said:

“This warms my ice-cold heart.”

@Jane commented:

“This guy is now OUR boyfriend, husband, brother, son.”

@TT K135 chimed in:

“This new generation owns it. Mzansi has really moved.”

@Tsholofelo Kgengwe added:

"You can keep the land Willem.”

@Ziggy Arora wrote:

“He's at the wrong party. Bring our person.”

