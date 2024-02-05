A student at the University of Johannesburg took his social media followers on a res room tour

In the clip, the gentleman's room looked neat and peaceful, and he went as further as to showcase his bedroom and kitchen

Online users reacted to the video, with many gushing over the man's space while others were simply left impressed by the pupil's neatness

Student shows off stunning res room

@mthobisi.hlophe took his TikTok followers on a room tour. In the video, the gentleman showcased his bed, which was neatly made, and the man's study area and the floor had a soft, beautiful blue carpet. As the clip continued, he showed off his bedroom and his clean and well-kept kitchen.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are impressed by the young man's neatness

The TikTok video of the gentleman received over 432.3 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. People flocked to the pupil's comments as they gushed over his student accommodation apartment.

Mutshidzi shared:

"love the fact that you don't have to share the kitchen and bathroom.. that can be stressful sometimes..."

To which he responded by saying:

"It is a lot stressful at most times."

Sungu simply said:

"Perfect space."

Kgadiiey wrote:

"This is a nice space."

Ducky gushed over the room, adding:

"My dream res."

