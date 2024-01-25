A university student took to social media to share a res room tour of her student accommodation

The now-viral Tiktok video shows the University of Pretoria student's stunning abode and expensive belongings

Many netizens were intrigued by the space as they commented on its interior and the student's luxury items

A woman showed the inside of her R10k student accommodation. Image: @wendylyvv

A University of Pretoria accounting student raised some eyebrows on social media after flexing her R10K res room.

A video shared by Wendy M (@wendylyvv) takes viewers on a tour of a res room, which is no basic student accommodation.

Wendy starts by showing off her stunning designer bags, which feature brands like Versace and Calvin Klein.

She shows a cosy corner with a candle and fragranced room mist, her small flat-screen TV, shelves with accounting textbooks and various Apple devices, including an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and an Apple pencil.

She also shows her cutely decorated desk, which holds other expensive devices and ornaments, bed, closet, fridge, air fryer, microwave and Le Creuset crockery before showcasing her spacious and modern bathroom.

The luxury student accommodation goes for R10 010 per month, according to Wendy. Shu, some students are living a fine life.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to R10K res room

Of course, Wendy's video sparked various views, emotions and curiosity, as some wondered how much the space cost and others commented on the student's expensive appliances and devices.

_iam.courtney commented:

"Aesthetically pleasing ."

Mahwibidu Mapeka replied:

"To be honest, Hatfield is another Cape Town coz rent is crazy there."

Lulu responded:

"The Le Cruset mug tells me everything I need to know ."

Queeneth commented:

"Wena your parents planned you neh? Hao accident nix."

Rethabile_Nhlapo commented:

"Y'all already at res?"

Miss Jay️ wrote:

"Honestly, it’s you for me.❤️well decorated sis, love it so much."

Danelle G said:

"Oh you rich rich."

me_self_ commented:

for first year do you recommend on or off campus res?

Tinah wrote:

"Everything screams money even the SAICA textbooks ."

