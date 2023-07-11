A video of a woman showing off the results of an eventful luxury shopping spree has gone viral on social media

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman filling her car's truck with a number of Gucci shopping bags

The footage had many netizens intrigued as some were her happy for the lady, and others questioned why she had to brag

Gucci is known for its high-quality, stylish, and timeless designs. The brand has a long and storied history, and its products are often seen as status symbols. However, Gucci is more than just a fashion brand. It is also a symbol of luxury, sophistication, and exclusivity.

A lady's luxury shopping spree had netizens talking. Image: @nomfundo_gasa/TikTok

Woman fills her car's trunk with luxury shopping bags in viral video

One South African woman had the internet in a frenzy after taking to social media to post a video of herself loading designer shopping bags into the trunk of her car after some retail therapy.

The video posted on TikTok by @nomfundo_gasa shows the woman loading several bags into her car, with many of them being from Gucci. There were also bags from Christian Dior and Zara too.

Watch the video below:

South Africans respond with differing views to the woman's shopping spree

Black women wearing Gucci screams soft life. @nomfundo_gasa clearly doesn't play when it comes to shopping and fashion - only the top-of-the-range will do for the good sis.

While some netizens were happy for the young woman, others weren't as impressed as they questioned why she bragged about the luxury purchase on social media.

itss.kagbo.p._ wrote:

"Vhele Gucci cannot be bought in silence? does it come with the" show off manual ". Let us keep quiet."

Checkmate asked:

"Kuseyiyo iDiamond Walk noma sekuyi Small Street Walk? "

Rural ZuluGirl commented:

"Umona kubantu Jehova."

missy replied:

"It’s the bragging for me, then tomorrow they come with post of having to give their car back to the bank."

Jurist commented:

"Mina kanti why ngingenayo imali noma eka Raw ke at least abanye abantwana bagqoka oGucci."

Ntokomshengu reacted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Uyiqedile imali oe ."

iGhosti, emaGhostini! wrote:

"Ngicela noma isokisi."

