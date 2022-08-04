List of Gucci stores in South Africa 2022: locations, product listings, more

In the modern world of fashion, there are several brands to choose from depending on your finances, style and comfort. But then, a few of these brands have a huge amount of goodwill amongst customers, and Gucci is one of the first on that list. You will hardly go wrong with a fashion statement when you wear this brand, which is why many South Africans are keen on knowing the Gucci stores in the country.

Is Gucci available in South Africa? Yes! Gucci stores in South Africa offer only products exclusive to the brand, meaning that once you enter these stores, you buy original. This type of guarantee is what many customers need because there are many counterfeited Gucci-branded products on the streets.

How many Gucci stores are in South Africa?

How many stores does Gucci have? Interestingly, there are only two accredited stores of the brand in South Africa.

The Johannesburg store

Where is a Gucci shop in South Africa? The first shop in South Africa is in Johannesburg at U15 Diamond Walk Sandton City, Johannesburg, Gauteng, 2196, SA. Their telephone number is +27-11-326-7928/86.

The Cape Town store

The second of the brand's two shops in South Africa is in Cape Town at shop 7223, Victoria Wharf Shopping Center V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa. You can reach them on the phone by dialling +27-21-418-2793.

Other Gucci stores in South Africa

How many Gucci stores in South Africa, aside from the accredited ones? Apart from the two accredited Gucci stores in South Africa, there are others who, although not accredited, retail original products. Some of them sell pre-owned products by the luxury brand but always ensure they are in good condition.

This arrangement makes it easy for people living outside Johannesburg and Cape Town to enjoy the quality that the fashion brand always offers. Below are some of the places where you can find these stores.

Pretoria

Are you in Pretoria and in search of where to get some of the brand's accessories? Then, the Menlyn Maine Central Square is one sure place you should be looking at. The store is owned by Luxity and is on the ground floor of this shopping mall.

Sandton City

Are you in Johannesburg but can not make it to the brand's accredited store in Gauteng? The Luxity store in Nelson Mandela Square offers you the opportunity.

Cape Town

There is a Luxity retail store in the city where you can also buy original items made by this fashion brand at Cape Quarter

Gucci clothing in South Africa

Wearing Gucci in South Africa or anywhere is not piecemeal because the brand puts quality above affordability in its scheme of doing things.

How much are Gucci clothes in South Africa?

The prices of the brand's clothes vary, depending on material and design, but they are for customers who understand that there is always a price to pay for quality.

The price tags on these clothes in South Africa could either be in dollars or rands, but you can always pay the equivalent of dollars in rands. But then, note that some of the clothes cost as much as several thousand dollars while a few cost only a few hundred bucks.

Who owns Gucci in South Africa?

The company partnered with GMT Investcorp Ltd, a local investment company in South Africa, to expand its tentacles and allow its business profit to come from Africa.

Although the Gucci empire was founded in 1921 by an Italian named Guccio Gucci, it has since undergone several changes in chief executive officers under its modern parent company, Kering.

According to Gucci, South Africa offers a dynamic market with a promising retail trend. GMT Investcorp Ltd. has its base in Johannesburg and is described as a company that deals in luxury goods.

The fact that the Gucci stores in South Africa make two out of a total of three available in Africa means that the country is enjoying huge benefits from having a luxurious industry on the ground. So if you are an African looking to purchase original Gucci products, you may schedule your next trip to take you to South Africa.

