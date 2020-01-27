MultiChoice contact details, head office, branches, trading hours, vacancies

Arguably, MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa. The corporation is known for its superb and ever-entertaining content that it airs, especially on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax. So far, it has managed to gain many subscribers across 50 plus countries. What is really the magic behind its success in the continent?

Unlike its competitors, it has been able to stay on top because it has the interests of people at heart. The company boasts of quality entertaining content that helps to enrich the lives of people. Also, it has significantly helped to boost the economy of the countries they are operating in, including South Africa. Well, how much do you know about its operations, especially in South Africa?

Who owns DStv in South Africa?

MultiChoice Group Limited owns Digital Satellite Television (DStv). Similarly, it is a product of Naspers. It is among its main products doing exemplary well both in and outside South Africa. Currently, the service can be accessed through smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices that can support the internet.

Who is the founder of MultiChoice?

The South African broadcasting company was established by Koos Bekker in 1993. At the moment, it is headed by Brand De Villiers (CEO) and other creative minds.

More about MultiChoice

Apart from the facts mentioned above, a subscriber might need to know the following vital details about its operations in South Africa:

MultiChoice branches

To enhance a broader reach and effective service delivery, the company has its offices spread across different parts of the country. Well, some of its branches include:

MultiChoice Durban

MultiChoice Randburg

MultiChoice Cape Town

MultiChoice head office

The company’s headquarter is located in Randburg, South Africa. One can use the following details to get in touch in case an inquiry:

MultiChoice city: 144 Bram Fischer Drive, Ferndale, Randburg, South Africa

144 Bram Fischer Drive, Ferndale, Randburg, South Africa Postal Address: P.O Box 1502, Randburg, 2125, South Africa

P.O Box 1502, Randburg, 2125, South Africa Switchboard: +27 11 289 3000

The contact details apply for all its services — DStv, GOtv, M-Net, Showmax, Irdeto, and DStv Media Sales. In other words, if you are using one of these services, you can call or visit its head office for assistance. So far, they have the best support and customer care services as compared to its competitors.

MultiChoice trading hours

Similar to most businesses, the organization opens its offices in the morning and closes in the evening. Precisely, the head office runs its services from 7 am to 6 pm, except on Tuesdays and Sundays. On Tuesday, the office is open from 8 am to 6 pm while on Sunday it opens at 9 am and close at 2 pm.

On the other hand, some of its branches open at 9 am and closes at 6 pm. Thus, it is advisable to visit or call its offices during the day for assistance.

MultiChoice vacancies

Apart from enriching the lives of people through entertainment, it also helps to transform the lives of people through employment. The company has been recruiting individuals to various positions since its establishment. Often, it hires qualified and talented individuals only.

You can visit its career portal to see a job that matches your qualifications. To them, working at any of its stations is more than a job. In fact, to them, it is a lifestyle. Well, below are some of the current job vacancies posted on the company’s career portal:

Software developers

Cloud technicians

Engineers

Security professionals

AI specialists

SAP professionals

Testers

Overall, the job sector is classified into the following categories: Tech, Executives, Marketing Sales, Customer Focus, Business Functions, Content, and Productions. If you believe you are qualified to join one of its team, you can apply online for consideration.

MultiChoice contact details

In case of an inquiry or assistance, one can get in touch using the following contact and location details. Importantly, it is only fair that you contact the branch that is near you.

1. MultiChoice – DSTV

Physical Address: 3, Lifestyle Corner, Hendrik Potgieter Rd & Nic Diederichs, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 1732, South Africa

3, Lifestyle Corner, Hendrik Potgieter Rd & Nic Diederichs, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 1732, South Africa Phone number: +27 73 810 6290

2. MultiChoice City

Physical Address: 144 Bram Fischer Drive, Ferndale, Randburg, South Africa

144 Bram Fischer Drive, Ferndale, Randburg, South Africa Phone number: +27 21 508 2600

3. MultiChoice

Physical Address: 309 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Glass house Office Park, Umhlanga, 4319, South Africa

309 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Glass house Office Park, Umhlanga, 4319, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 289 4221

4. MultiChoice Explora Square

Physical Address: 251 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa

251 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 289 3000

5. MultiChoice Customer Centre

Physical Address: Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa

Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa Phone number: +27 79 874 1970

How do I contact DStv call center?

Often, MultiChoice call centre solves most of the queries relating to all its services. However, one can directly call DStv without having to go through the company's head office. Well, in South Africa, you can use the DStv contact number and other details. The contacts are:

DStv Call Centre: +27 11 289 2222

+27 11 289 2222 Website : dstv.com

: dstv.com Website : selfservice.dstv.com

: selfservice.dstv.com Email: help@dstv.com

Indeed, MultiChoice remains to be the leading and fast-growing video broadcasting company in Africa. Now people can access a wide range of entertaining programs at reasonable prices. The company has enough branches in South Africa to solve all queries relating to its services. Also, it has helped to develop the careers of many people both in and outside South Africa.

