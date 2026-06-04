Bafana Bafana dominated possession against Nicaragua but failed to find the net in a result that raised fresh questions about their attack

Hugo Broos has admitted South Africa's long-standing scoring struggles remain a concern ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The Belgian coach has backed his forwards and believes there is still enough time to sharpen the team's finishing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Hugo Broos has admitted South Africa's goal-scoring problem remains a concern. Image: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has opened up about Bafana Bafana's ongoing struggles in front of goal just one week before their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian tactician admitted scoring goals remains a recurring issue for the national team after a frustrating goalless draw against Nicaragua in a warm-up match.

South Africa dominated possession and created opportunities against the Central American side but failed to convert their chances. Despite the concerns, Broos remains confident that his players can rediscover their scoring touch before facing Mexico on 11 June.

Hugo Broos addresses Bafana Bafana scoring struggles

Speaking after the draw, Broos acknowledged that finishing has been a challenge for his side for a considerable period.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Yes, you know that I think this is already a long time a problem of Bafana Bafana. This is the goal scorer," Broos said.

iDiski Times reports that the coach admitted his team lacked their usual sharpness in front of goal despite creating several opportunities.

"We had a few chances. I think five or six months ago that should have been goals. But it's nothing really to worry about."

Broos believes the problem can be corrected with focused training during the final days before the tournament.

"It is something that can come back very quickly. We have players who can score goals."

Lyle Foster receives backing ahead of World Cup

Much attention has fallen on Burnley striker Lyle Foster following his missed penalty against Nicaragua. Broos, however, defended the forward and suggested confidence is a bigger issue than ability.

"I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side and also a little bit better physical condition," he said.

"We have to work on it in the next days and also work on it in training to get him on the level that he was a few months ago."

The coach pointed to Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Evidence Makgopa and Tshepang Moremi as players capable of providing goals for South Africa.

Hugo Broos recalls his own penalty miss

Broos also shared a story from his playing career to illustrate the psychological challenges faced by penalty takers.

"Sometimes the best players in the world miss penalties," he said.

The veteran coach recalled successfully converting a penalty for Belgium at the 1986 FIFA World Cup before suffering a very different outcome in a club derby shortly afterwards.

"My captain says, 'Hugo, you do it because you did it well in the World Cup'. Up to this day, they never found the ball," Broos joked.

He said pressure and confidence often make the difference when players step up from the penalty spot.

Hugo Broos explains why South Africa are struggling to score. Image: Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

South Africa prepare for Mexico showdown

Bafana Bafana will begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on 11 June before taking on Czechia on 18 June and South Korea on 24 June.

With only a week remaining before their opening fixture, Broos believes South Africa still have enough time to address their finishing concerns and arrive in Mexico ready to compete.

The coach remains convinced that while South Africa may not currently have a prolific striker, the squad has previously shown it can overcome that challenge and find goals when it matters most.

Hugo Broos sends message on Relebohile Mofokeng expectations

Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos has urged South African football fans to be patient with rising star Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Bafana Bafana coach praised the Orlando Pirates midfielder's potential but warned against expecting the 21-year-old to carry the national team on football's biggest stage. Broos believes Mofokeng is still developing and could become an even better player if he secures a move to a stronger overseas league.

Source: Briefly News