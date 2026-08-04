South Korea's World Cup exit to Bafana Bafana has now become a political issue back home

Coach Hong Myung-bo was forced to answer lawmakers after the country's early elimination

The parliamentary hearing looked beyond results as football leaders faced scrutiny over the KFA

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo apologised during a parliamentary hearing after Bafana Bafana's 1-0 victory ended his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Image: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

South Korea's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit to Bafana Bafana has continued to make headlines, with former national team coach Hong Myung-bo appearing before a parliamentary hearing to apologise for the country's disappointing campaign.

South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea secured Bafana Bafana a place in the knockout stages while ending the Asians' World Cup hopes. The fallout has since reached South Korea's National Assembly. Football officials were questioned over the team's performance and the running of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Hong Myung-bo apologises during parliamentary hearing

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Hong appeared before the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on 30 July alongside former KFA president Chung Mong-gyu. Addressing lawmakers, Hong accepted responsibility for South Korea's World Cup exit.

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"I take full responsibility for failing to live up to the expectations placed on the national team," he said.

Hong also apologised to his players.

"As the manager, I want to express my gratitude and apologies to the players who fought until the end despite the difficult circumstances.

"I take seriously the fact that I was unable to reward the players' efforts with the results they deserved."

Bafana Bafana's victory remains part of the fallout

The hearing followed South Korea's group-stage elimination, capped by a 1-0 defeat to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana. The victory secured South Africa's first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Former KFA president Chung also apologised during the hearing.

"I am deeply sorry for the series of controversies and the disappointing result at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Chung said.

Lawmakers probe Korean football governance

Committee chair Lee Jae-Jung stressed that the parliamentary hearing was about more than South Korea's World Cup campaign.

"This hearing is not simply about evaluating the national team's poor performance," Lee said.

"It will not only examine the allegations that have been raised, but also seek how the KFA should be operated going forward and look into ways to improve football governance."

The hearing included current and former KFA officials as lawmakers examined the organisation's leadership following South Korea's early World Cup exit.

While Bafana Bafana celebrated a historic victory and progression to the knockout stages, South Korea has turned its attention to accountability, with the team's World Cup exit prompting a parliamentary review of the country's football leadership.

Hong Myung-Bo shortly after World Cup defeat to Bafana Bafana. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Hong Myung-bo boycott grows after Bafana Bafana World Cup defeat

Briefly News also reported that the fallout from South Korea's World Cup exit extended beyond parliament, with former coach Hong Myung-bo reportedly facing boycotts in South Korea and even in Los Angeles.

Images shared on social media allegedly showed "No entry" signs at Korean-owned businesses, while reports claimed some restaurants and cafés refused to serve the former coach following South Korea's 1-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana.

Source: Briefly News