Danny Jordaan has given supporters a clearer idea of when SAFA plans to settle the Bafana Bafana coaching situation

Hugo Broos has officially ended his five-year spell, leaving South Africa searching for a new national team coach

Attention is now turning to a key SAFA meeting that could shape the team's next chapter

Danny Jordaan says Bafana Bafana supporters may not have to wait much longer for clarity on the national team's next coach. Image: Richard Pelham - FIFA, Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The uncertainty surrounding Bafana Bafana's next head coach could soon be over after South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan outlined when a decision is expected. His comments came on Friday, 31 July 2026, the same day Hugo Broos officially ended his tenure as South Africa's national team coach after five years in charge.

Danny Jordaan outlines SAFA's next step

Addressing the media after Broos' farewell at SAFA House, Jordaan said the appointment of the next coach would be discussed at SAFA's upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

"We... next week Saturday, we're having an NEC meeting, and that is where the decision will be taken," Jordaan said according to KickOff.

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His remarks provide the clearest indication yet of when SAFA intends to bring an end to the speculation surrounding one of the country's biggest football jobs.

Hugo Broos steps away after five years

Broos' departure became official on 31 July 2026, when his contract expired. His exit followed weeks of uncertainty after reports emerged that he intended to retire. SAFA later offered him a new contract until the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, but the Belgian declined the proposal.

Asked whether he had a preferred successor, Broos made it clear the decision belonged to SAFA.

"My apologies, but I will not answer that question. I was coach here and that's it," Broos said.

"What happens after me? I think he is the man who has to decide it. I think he knows very well what he needs, or the qualities needed for the next coach."

Danny Jordaan has confirmed when SAFA expects to decide on Bafana Bafana's next coach following Hugo Broos' departure. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Speculation continues over Bafana Bafana's next coach

SAFA has not confirmed a shortlist of candidates, although several coaches have been linked with the position in recent weeks, including Pitso Mosimane.

For now, the association's focus is on next Saturday's NEC meeting, where the long-running coaching uncertainty could finally be resolved.

With Hugo Broos' era officially over, Bafana Bafana supporters now have a timeline for when SAFA expects to make one of its biggest football decisions of the year.

Hugo Broos explains why he chose to leave Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos has opened up about the personal reasons behind his decision to step down as Bafana Bafana coach after five years in charge.

The Belgian said the time spent away from his family and the long periods of living alone in South Africa made it difficult to continue.

Source: Briefly News