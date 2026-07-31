Springbok star Jesse Kriel shared a photo of his expensive car on Instagram on 20 July 2026 as he prepares for All Blacks clash

The luxury SUV carries an estimated price tag of R2.5 million, turning heads ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks clash

The South African rugby star's post sparked loads of reactions from his fans and followers in his comment section on social media

Springbok wing Jesse Kriel has flaunted his expensive car ahead of South Africa's clash against the All Blacks of New Zealand in the the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) Tour.

Kriel was part of the Springboks stars dropped from Rassie Erasmus' squad that would face Argentina on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Kriel's R2.5m machine in the spotlight

Kriel gave fans a glimpse of his high-performance lifestyle on 20 July 2026, posting a photo of his Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio on Instagram just days before the Springboks are set to face the All Blacks.

The post, captioned "From ignition to kickoff. The work never stops," was accompanied by a tag to [@alfaromeo_sa], suggesting a formal partnership between Kriel and the luxury Italian carmaker's South African arm.

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The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is one of the most powerful production SUVs on the South African market, [carrying a price tag of approximately R2.5 million].

Powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 375 kW, the vehicle is a performance-oriented variant of Alfa Romeo's flagship SUV.

The Quadrifoglio badge, derived from the Italian word for four-leaf clover, has long been associated with the brand's motorsport heritage.

Timing ahead of All Blacks clash

The post arrived at a particularly high-profile moment for Kriel, with the Springboks preparing for a Rugby Championship fixture against New Zealand.

As one of the first-choice back-three players in the South African setup, Kriel has been a consistent performer for the national side in recent seasons. His Instagram post drew attention not only for the vehicle on display but also for the message it carried — that preparation, both on and off the field, remains a constant.

Kriel's caption reinforced the dual identity that many modern professional athletes maintain, balancing elite sporting commitments with brand partnerships and commercial visibility.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that a Springbok star as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric SA winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News