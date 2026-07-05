Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has celebrated the major milestone he achieved in South Africa's win over England

The South African rugby superstar also expressed his gratitude to those who helped him achieve his new Boks feat

The 31-year-old went on to reflect on where he can get better, as he is hungry for more success with the Springboks

Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Kolbe reached the milestone alongside long-time teammate Damian Willemse, but the two-time Rugby World Cup winner was quick to credit those who helped shape his journey.

Kolbe thanks family and coaches

Reflecting on his achievement, Kolbe expressed gratitude to his family, teammates and coaching staff for their unwavering support throughout his career.

"First and foremost, I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Kolbe said.

"I'm also incredibly grateful to my parents for everything they sacrificed when I was growing up, and it meant a lot to have my wife and children in the stands to share this special occasion."

The winger also acknowledged the faith shown in him by the Springbok coaching team since making his Test debut under Rassie Erasmus in 2018.

"I want to thank coach Rassie, Jacques Nienaber and everyone involved with SA Rugby for believing in me," he said.

"There was a stage when I thought my career might take a different path, but becoming part of this Springbok environment has been an unbelievable experience. The culture within this team is something truly special."

Kolbe is hungry for more success

Despite his wealth of experience, Kolbe admitted he still felt nervous before reaching the 50-cap milestone. He revealed that the encouragement of his teammates and coaches helped him stay composed before kickoff.

"There were definitely nerves, but the experienced players and coaching staff gave me confidence and reminded me to enjoy the occasion," he explained.

Looking ahead, the 31-year-old insisted he has no intention of slowing down.

"My goal is to keep improving, continue contributing to the team and make sure the passion I have for playing never fades," Kolbe said.

"We've built something special within this squad, and I'm thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. Hopefully there are many more matches to come."

The Springboks will now shift their attention to next weekend's Nations Championship clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld after taking Sunday to recover from their opening-round victory over England.

Matfield raises concerns ahead of Springboks vs England clash

Briefly News also reported that legendary former Bok Victor Matfield is nervous ahead of this epic clash and has questioned some of the untested players included in the squad named by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday.

The former captain admitted he has a sense of unease ahead of South Africa’s Test against England, saying the world champions have not yet faced a genuine examination this season.

Source: Briefly News