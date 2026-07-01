Hugo Broos believes Relebohile Mofokeng has the quality to establish himself in European football but says the young winger must remain patient and committed after his expected transfer to Belgium.

The Bafana Bafana head coach feels the Orlando Pirates star is taking the right step in his career by leaving the Betway Premiership. However, he cautioned that adapting to a higher standard of football will not happen overnight.

Mofokeng further raised his profile at the FIFA World Cup, where he featured in all three of South Africa's matches. His performances have since fuelled reports linking him with a move to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Broos predicts challenging start for Mofokeng

Speaking to SABC Sport, Broos said the transfer would benefit Mofokeng's long-term development, although he warned fans against expecting immediate success.

"I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress, but we mustn’t expect that he will play from the first day," Broos said.

According to the veteran coach, the biggest obstacle will be coping with the physical demands of Belgian football, which will require time and dedicated work.

"I think he will progress, but Rele must be stronger, it’s a very tough competition in Belgium, and in the first five to six months they will work a lot on his physical strength."

Broos confident in Mofokeng's potential

Despite the expected adjustment period, Broos is convinced Mofokeng possesses the technical ability to thrive in Europe once he develops the physical attributes needed to compete at that level.

"He’s a talented player, and once you have the power you need for such a competition, there will be no problem at all."

A move to Belgium would mark another significant milestone for the Orlando Pirates academy graduate, who has emerged as one of South Africa's brightest young talents in recent seasons.

The next chapter of Mofokeng's career will test his ability to adapt to a new football culture and more demanding competition as he looks to follow the path of several South African players who used Belgium as a gateway to Europe's top leagues.

Source: Briefly News