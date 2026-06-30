Hugo Broos believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the talent to reach an even higher level if he takes another major step in his career

The Bafana Bafana coach has explained why he wants the young defender to leave Major League Soccer for Europe

Broos has also outlined why he believes Mbokazi could become one of South Africa's future leaders in defence

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Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Urges Mbekezeli Hugo Broos believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the potential to become one of South Africa's best defenders. Image: Patrick F. Tallon/AFP

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Hugo Broos has once again urged Mbekezeli Mbokazi to consider another transfer despite only joining Chicago Fire FC earlier this year. The Bafana Bafana coach believes the young defender has the ability to thrive in one of Europe's top leagues after impressing during South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking before Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 clash against Canada, Broos praised the 20-year-old's rapid development but insisted he still needs a bigger challenge to fulfil his potential.

Hugo Broos wants Mbekezeli Mbokazi to move to Europe

Broos has consistently maintained that Europe remains the best destination for Mbokazi's development. According to Kickoff, the Belgian coach reiterated that the defender has already improved significantly since joining the national team.

"You know Mbokazi is a very good player, and he is young, has made progression," Broos said.

"When I see him now and when I saw him nearly one year ago, he has become better and I really hope that in the next months or year that he should go to a bigger competition where he is more challenged."

"He will become better than he already is now."

Broos believes regular football against stronger opponents would accelerate Mbokazi's development.

Bafana coach sees leadership qualities in Mbokazi

The Bafana coach also highlighted qualities beyond Mbokazi's defensive ability.

"He is not only a good player, but he can be a leader later, certainly," Broos said.

"So, I expect much from him making a fantastic career and I think everybody saw that already when he played the games with us."

Broos added that the centre-back possesses all the attributes required at the highest level.

"He is strong, he is quick. He is good in passing."

Broos has repeatedly argued that a move to a stronger European league would benefit Mbokazi more than remaining in Major League Soccer. The coach has previously suggested leagues such as France or Spain would provide the level of competition needed to sharpen the defender's game while helping him reach his full potential.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi #14 of South Africa and Liam Millar #11 of Canada battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada. Image: Dave Bernal/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi impresses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mbokazi has been one of Bafana Bafana's standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing every minute of the team's campaign alongside fellow young defender Ime Okon. Broos believes the partnership offers plenty of optimism for South African football.

"I think the future of Bafana Bafana for central defenders is secured," he said.

While Broos has continued to express reservations about Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire, his latest comments focused on the defender's long-term development rather than criticism. His message remains clear: he believes the youngster has the ability to compete at an even higher level.

Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain after World Cup exit

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos said he would not help or advise the next Bafana Bafana coach if he decides to leave after South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

The veteran Belgian insisted his successor should be allowed to take the team in their own direction without interference.

Source: Briefly News