Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain after Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign, but one senior player has made his feelings known

Aubrey Modiba has weighed in on the coaching debate with comments that are already getting fans talking

The defender's remarks come as South Africans continue to speculate over who should lead the national team next

Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba urges Hugo Broos to stay on as head coach. Image: Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba has urged Hugo Broos to remain South Africa's head coach despite ongoing exit talks following the team's FIFA World Cup campaign. The experienced defender believes the Belgian manager still has "unfinished business" at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where South Africa will be hoping to challenge for continental glory next year.

Aubrey Modiba urges Hugo Broos to stay with Bafana Bafana

Broos had previously indicated that he planned to retire after leading South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, following Bafana Bafana's 1-0 Round of 32 defeat to Canada on Sunday, 28 June 2026, he declined to make an immediate decision about his future.

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According to ESPN, Modiba hopes the 74-year-old will reconsider.

"I hope he stays, I hope he stays," Modiba said.

"He's still got a little unfinished business with the AFCON, so I hope he stays."

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender also praised Broos for transforming South African football during his five-year spell in charge.

"[He's had] a very positive impact, and I think he's changed South African football, if we're being honest."

"We haven't properly qualified for these major tournaments before, but he's changed that."

Hugo Broos praised for changing Bafana Bafana's mentality

Modiba believes Broos has done more than improve results, saying he has instilled confidence throughout the squad.

"[He's changed] the mentality of the players, and the way we approach games because right now, we don't fear anyone."

"Irrespective of the names or whatever. Now, we believe in ourselves, and we believe that we can match any team."

According to ESPN, Broos guided South Africa to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country's history after progressing from a difficult group, only to suffer a late defeat to Canada.

Aubrey Modiba has explained why Hugo Broos should remain Bafana Bafana coach despite growing exit talks following South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign. Image: Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos keeps fans guessing over his future

Speaking after the World Cup exit, Broos suggested he would take time before deciding whether to continue.

"It's not clever to take decisions when you're disappointed," the veteran coach said.

"We'll see in the next days what I'll do for the future. For sure, this is my last World Cup."

His remarks have fuelled fresh debate among supporters, with some calling for continuity ahead of AFCON, while others believe it is time for a new coach to take Bafana Bafana forward.

Hugo Broos now faces one of the biggest decisions of his coaching career. While speculation over his future continues, Modiba believes the veteran tactician should stay and complete what he started with Bafana Bafana. Whether Broos agrees could determine the direction of South Africa's AFCON campaign and the next chapter for the national team.

Hugo Broos explains why he won't help the next Bafana Bafana coach

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos opened up about what would happen if he stepped down as Bafana Bafana coach. Broos made it clear that he has no intention of guiding or advising whoever succeeds him.

The veteran Belgian said the next coach should build on the foundations already in place without interference.

Source: Briefly News