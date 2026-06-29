Hugo Broos has opened up about what could await the next Bafana Bafana coach if he decides to leave after the national team's historic FIFA World Cup campaign

The veteran Belgian explained his thinking as uncertainty continues to surround his own future with South Africa

His latest remarks have added another talking point as fans wait to learn who could lead Bafana Bafana into a new era

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Hugo Broos refuses to guide the next Bafana Bafana coach following South Africa's historic but heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against Canada in LA. Image: Etienne Laurent/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why he would not help or advise the next national team coach should he decide to leave his position following South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Although his future remains uncertain after the team's Round of 32 exit, the veteran coach said his successor should take charge without interference.

Hugo Broos explains why he won't advise his successor

Speaking after South Africa's 1-0 defeat to Canada on Sunday, 28 June, Broos said he has no intention of telling another coach how to manage the national team. IOL quoted Broos as saying:

"This is something that I will not do. If I stop and there's a new coach, he has to go his own way. He doesn't have to listen to me, nor do I have to give him advice and say, 'Do this and do that.'"

The Belgian added that whoever succeeds him will inherit a talented squad capable of achieving even more.

"He'll know what he has to do. The only thing is that he inherits a good team, and it's up to him to work with it. Maybe he must try to make the team better and progress. That's all I have to say."

Hugo Broos still weighing up his future with Bafana Bafana

Broos has repeatedly said he planned to retire after the World Cup to spend more time with his family in Belgium. However, following South Africa's impressive tournament, he has yet to confirm whether he will leave the national team.

Following the loss to Canada, Broos hinted at a U-turn on retirement. He said he would make a decision after returning home in the coming days.

His tenure has transformed Bafana Bafana since he took charge in 2021. The team finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before producing its best-ever FIFA World Cup performance by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

FIFA praises Bafana's historic World Cup campaign

Despite the disappointment of elimination, Broos believes South Africa can reflect proudly on its achievements. FIFA quoted him as saying:

"We can look back on this tournament with happiness because we got to the second round. I don't think anybody expected that before the tournament."

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Canada, saying South Africa still has room to improve in areas such as power and speed, while praising his players' mentality throughout the tournament.

Broos' decision on his future is now eagerly awaited. Whether he remains in charge or steps away, he believes Bafana Bafana have a solid foundation and that the next coach should be given the freedom to build on what has already been achieved.

Hugo Broos says he will not help or advise the next Bafana Bafana coach if he leaves the national team. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos makes FIFA World Cup history

Briefly News previously reported that the 74-year-old became the oldest coach ever to take charge of a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The Belgian surpassed the previous record held by Uruguay's Óscar Tabárez, who managed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Although Bafana Bafana's memorable run ended with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada, the record added another chapter to Broos' distinguished coaching career.

Source: Briefly News