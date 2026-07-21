Kaizer Chiefs were strongly linked with Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana, but recent reports suggest a move to Naturena is unlikely

Algerian giants MC Alger and JS Kabylie have submitted official offers to Esperance for the 26-year-old attacker

Clubs from the UAE, Egypt and Morocco's Botola Pro have also registered interest in Mokwana ahead of the transfer window closing

Kaizer Chiefs appear set to miss out on Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana, with multiple clubs from Algeria, the UAE, Egypt and Morocco now competing for his signature ahead of his expected departure from Tunisian club Esperance.

The Glamour Boys had been strongly linked with the 26-year-old attacker two seasons ago, before Esperance moved swiftly to sign him from Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United. In his debut season in North Africa, Mokwana featured in 38 matches across all competitions, including the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, contributing seven goals and four assists.

**Mokwana's Loan Spell in Saudi Arabia**

Last season, Esperance sent the versatile winger on loan to Saudi Pro League club Al Hazem. He played a key role for the side, though his direct goal contributions were limited to four — one goal and three assists across the campaign.

With his loan spell concluded, speculation around his next destination has intensified. According to iDiski Times, Algerian clubs MC Alger and JS Kabylie have both tabled official offers to Esperance, while clubs from the UAE, Egypt and an unnamed Botola Pro side have also made contact with the Tunisian outfit regarding their terms.

The same report indicated that Mokwana's transfer could be finalised within the next few weeks, with the player keen to rediscover his best form before the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign begins for the South Africa national team.

**Amakhosi Rebuild Continues**

For Kaizer Chiefs, the transfer window has presented its own set of challenges. The club has already lost creative midfielder Gaston Sirino, and reports suggest that Glody Lilepo could also be heading for the exit. On the incoming side, Amakhosi have confirmed the signings of former Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, who impressed at Sekhukhune United before departing as a free agent.

With Mokwana now firmly in the sights of clubs outside South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs will need to look elsewhere to address their attacking needs for the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News