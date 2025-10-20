Who is Lina Esco's partner? A look at the S.W.A.T. star's private life

Rumours of Agnese Cabala being Lina Esco's partner sparked in 2023 following an Instagram snap of the pair kissing. While neither party has detailed the nature of their relationship, this was not their first PDA-filled post. In June 2020, the S.W.A.T. actress captioned a photo with Cabala:

My pride.

Key takeaways

In S.W.A.T. , Lina portrayed bisexual officer Christina Alonso , Alex Russell's character Jim Street's love interest.

, Lina portrayed bisexual officer , Alex Russell's character Jim Street's love interest. Although Esco has never addressed questions regarding her sexual orientation , she is a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

, she is a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. The Hollywood star was romantically linked with Fabrice Gautier around 2010.

around 2010. She was among the over 80 women who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017.

Lina Esco's profile summary

Full name Lina Esco Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1985 Age 40 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Height 5'8" (173 cm) Marital status Unmarried Profession Producer, actress, model, activist Years active 2003-present Social media Instagram

Lina is reportedly off the market: Exploring her love life

On 14 February 2020, Lina took to Instagram to share a photo hugging Agnese to mark Valentine's Day.

The following year, the pair smiled in each other's embrace during a photoshoot by Matthew Brookes. Cabala frequently features in Esco's social media posts. However, whether they are an item is unclear, as neither has addressed the romance speculation.

Who is Agnese Cabala?

According to Agnese's Instagram bio, she is a hairstylist. She shared with Beauty Hub that her passion for doing hair started as a young girl.

I began styling my grandmother's and aunt's hair when I was five. I enrolled in a beauty school at 17.

On the nature of her style, Cabala said:

I often lean towards uncomplicated styles because I perceive my work as dancing with hair. My signature technique is dry cutting. This allows me to see how a client's hair responds to weight removal and determine how to enhance their facial features.

Insights into Esco's sexual orientation: Is she lesbian?

Over the years, Lina has documented her support for the LGBTQ+ community on social media. According to AmoMama, in 2015, she celebrated Pride Month in a since-deleted Instagram post that read:

Duuuh!

Her caption sparked online debate, some speculating this as a confirmation that she is a member of the community. In 2020, Esco took to the platform to write:

Let us not forget that Pride started as a riot led by a Latina trans woman (Sylvia Rivera) and a Black trans woman (Marsha Johnson).

No credible reports confirm Lina's sexual orientation. She mainly focuses on her career highlights during interviews.

Lina is a victim of sexual assault and harassment

Esco spoke about being sexually assaulted twice while discussing the Me Too movement. During an October 2017 interview with the Washington Post, she first narrated how Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her after a mutual friend introduced them. Lina said of his first move:

He insisted we see a movie in the theatre and have a good time.

Speaking with People, Lina added:

Harvey indirectly threatened that things would be complicated for me in the industry if I did not kiss him.

Esco is a gender equality activist

The S.W.A.T. star has been outspoken in advocating against sexual harassment. She supports the Equal Rights Amendment, which reportedly promotes gender equality in the American Constitution.

In addition, Lina is best known for her involvement in the Free the Nipple campaign, which she states promotes sexual equality.

She gained notoriety for starring in Cane: A look at her career

According to Lina's IMDB profile, she has 25 acting credits. She bagged her debut TV guest star role in 2006, as Angie Watson in CSI: NY. Esco played a supporting character in the 2012 comedy LOL.

From 2017 to 2022, she starred alongside Shemar Moore in S.W.A.T. Lina revealed her reason for leaving the show after five seasons in an Instagram post that read:

Portraying a smart, strong, bisexual character like Chris was a pleasure and an opportunity to increase awareness of diverse women in society. After five years, I have made the tough decision to leave S.W.A.T. to pursue other creative endeavours.

Producing and directing

In 2010, Esco produced a service announcement titled My Friend is… for the award-winning documentary The Cove. Four years later, she directed and starred in the comedy-drama film Free the Nipple. In 2024, Lina was a short producer on The Summer Machine.

Other works

Esco has appeared in music videos for Moby's Southside, Sinéad O'Connor's Jealous and Halos' Amalgam. She has collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Ketel One. Lina was featured in a 2013 NFL Women's Apparel collection TV advertisement.

FAQs

Is Lina Esco married?

Esco does not have a husband or kids. She remains particularly tight-lipped regarding her personal life, especially her romantic life.

Lina and Kenny co-star on S.W.A.T. They developed a close friendship on set but never dated in real life. They refer to each other as "partner in crime".

Wrapping up

Hair stylist Agnese Cabala is rumoured to be Lina Esco's partner. From vacationing together to posting PDA moments online, many say the pair appear to be "more than just friends". Neither of them has confirmed or denied the dating speculations.

