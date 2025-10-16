House of Zwide's least favourite character, Prophet Ezekiel, has convinced Mapula that she doesn't need medication to treat her illness

Viewers of the fashion telenovela want to know how Ezekiel is benefiting from Mapula's illness

House of Zwide fans took to social media this week to criticise Ezekiel, who returned to the show on Thursday, 16 October 2025, episode

'House of Zwide's Mapula is refusing to take cancer treatment because of Ezekiel. Image: etvhouseofzwide

Source: Twitter

Actress Mmabatho Mogomotsi's character, Mapula, topped social media trends when she joined eTV's House of Zwide as Thato's mother and Mariah's sister.

Mogomotsi, who plays Mampho's (played by Gaisang Noge) aunt on the fashion telenovela, returned to the show this season when her character became ill.

Mapula moved into Molefe's house when he divorced Dorothy after finding out that ReaSenzo is not his son.

The TVSA October teasers reveal that Ezekiel will manipulate Mapula into finalising her will to inherit her estate. Fans of the show will be dissapointed this month when Mapula leaves a large portion of her estate to Ezekiel.

The Friday, 24 October 2025, teaser reads:



"Mapula's cancer has metastasized, making treatment uncertain and grueling. Amid her family's shock and grief, Ezekiel manipulates her into finalising her will, ensuring he inherits a significant portion of her estate."

The Wednesday, 29 October 2025 teaser indicates that Mapula will upset Ezekiel when she finally consults a specialist, who reveals that her cancer is now deemed treatable.

The fashion telenovela shared a snippet of Prophet Ezekiel with Mapula on its Instagram account on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

House of Zwide fans slam Ezekiel

GO SE GO said:

"He is MaNtuli kai1 2.0. He covered Mapula in a funeral policy."

Tom Lee responded:

"And there are people like this, lol. Nice of you guys to do a cancer storyline in cancer month."

Gloria Van Niekerk commented:

"I think Prophet is pulling Mantuli schemes. He wants to make sure his millions are intact."

Thapelo Wayne wrote:

"Insurance, obviously, he's waiting for her to kick the bucket."

Roslyn Omphemetse Molaba replied:

"Ezekiel se re tentshe bo Man of God."

Moseki Bonnie replied:

"Man of God of HOZ ke comedy show yona."

Segobye Kruithof D*ck responded:

"How many of us know that Mapula is not sick?"

Ramasedi Ramakoma said:

"This Prophet part is so annoying, yo."

Agglutia Tshembani replied:

"This is what we call a spiritual father. You don't pay a consultant fee for him to attend to your issues."

Sibawuthu Stay Inspired said:

"They will act religious, but they will reject the Holy Spirit that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that! ‭2Timothy‬ ‭3:5.‬ ‭"

'House of Zwide's Prophet Ezekiel is after Mapule's money. Images: PhilMphela and etvhouseofzwide

Source: Instagram

