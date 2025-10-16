South African actress and influencer The Funny Chef recently revealed that she was bleeding during her pregnancy

The 35-year-old TV personality previously trended on social media when she shared that her emotions have been all over the place

South Africans and fans of the comedian previously took to social media to congratulate her on her first pregnancy

The Funny Chef says she was bleeding during her pregnancy. Images: TheFunnyChef

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Lebohang Tlokana, who is famously known as The Funny Chef, has given an update on her pregnancy journey.

The comedian, who recently welcomed her in-laws in a hilarious skit online, shared on her social media platform this week that she was in the hospital.

Tlokana wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday, 15 October 2025: "A month or 2 ago, I found myself spotting and I started crying. I thought I did something wrong, and I imagined the worst."

The former The River actress shares that she called her parents, who came over, picked her up, and drove her to the hospital.

"But, when we heard the little heartbeat through the ultrasound, we knew to never question God's ways," she says.

The comedian also shares that her unborn baby is a blessing, as she was told by doctors years ago that she couldn't conceive.

"I am a very soft person and very sensitive. I could take a month to heal from something that has bothered my soul," said the actress

Entertainment channel PopPulseSA previously shared photos of The Funny Chef's pregnancy on its X account on 1 September 2025.

South Africans react to the TV personality's pregnancy

@OnNontando commented:

"'Mamezala fuseg, fuseg mamezala', Congratulations to her."

@LaraboGee reacted:

"Sphathlo sako Mamelodi (a bunny chow from Mamelodi), congratulations."

@Brian199305 said:

"Hawa, (no ways). The only thing I see is mokoba (big tummy). You love attention shame."

@melaninafrika_ replied:

"That kid Rigo is going through the most because of this picture."

@nhlapo_leah said:

"All this time, I thought she was into women."

@laniS25200 commented:

"Bashimane (boys) are very busy these days."

@unapologeticiam wrote:

"She deserves all the happiness and the blessings."

@Troy_Molaiwa commented:

"I am so happy for her. She is such a lovely lady."

@TripleMFats responded:

"She’s carrying well. Congratulations to her."

@Thekelo_ replied:

"She is cooking."

@feela_motho reacted:

"I have so many questions, mara ke tsaba go botsa," (But I am afraid to ask).



@ChinkyBrinky wrote:

"Ah ah, kante she dabbles as well? Nna, I thought she liked girls only."

@sakhsrad responded:

"It is a beautiful picture."

@Amaze_M said:

"Congratulations to her!"

SA reacts to The Funny Chef’s pregnancy announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Champions and The River star, The Funny Chef, confirmed on her social media accounts that she is expecting her first baby.

The social media personality shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Sunday, 31 August 2025.

South Africans took to the media personality's social media posts to congratulate her on becoming a first-time mother.

