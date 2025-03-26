A popular chef known for her comic nature and delicious dishes shared a moment that went viral, capturing the attention of her fans

The bubbly chef posted a photo of herself in a traditional outfit, sharing the moment when her partner's elders arrived at her home carrying a briefcase

Social media users flooded the comment section with excitement, congratulatory messages, and even some surprise at the news, wondering if the post was one of her usual jokes

Mzansi's funny chef showed off pictures of herself on the day of welcoming her inlaws and locals celebrated with her. Image: the_funnychef

Juggling comedy and culinary skils, a popular chef gave her followers a glimpse of a special moment in her life. She shared a pictures where she's dressed in a stunning traditional outfit and in the captioned detailed that they welcomed her inlaws.

The post, shared on her Instagram handle @the_funnychef caught the attention of many social media users who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

The Funny Chef is no longer single

The bubbly chef shared three pictures of herself wearing a traditional dress, also known as (idaki). In two of them, she is seen wearing the same dress with a shawl on her shoulders, a sign of respect for the inlaws and in the other, she has her face covered with her hands, looking joyful as if overwhelmed with happiness.

In her caption, humorously described the scene, saying she woke up and saw men carrying a suitcase at her home's gate. In her funny nature, she added that she asked her dad to open the gate for them and took the briefcase.

See the Instagram post here:

Mzansi celebrates with the chef

The chef's followers filled the comment section with congratulatory messages, sharing their excitement at the news and commenting on how cute she looked on her special day. Others sent her love while some were shocked to even learn that she was seeing someone as she had not been posting her man

A local woman left many social media users shocked after announcing that she was not single anymore. Image: the_funnychef

User @zolas_kitchen_studio_ said:

"Halala! My angel, Saturday was a beautiful sight. 🙌🏾 now you can really be in your 'Nara Smith' era & I won't ask about the husband 😂😂😂😂❤️ I'm over the moon for you & was honoured to witness it❤️."

User @iamleeyola commented:

"I like the way you move. 🤝🏾📍A CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU & may the good Lord gracefully usher you into a new chapter of your life filled with tons of love, happiness and blessings. 🥂♥️."

User @tshidimots shared:

"Congratulations makoti 😍❤️🎊 Not me imagining you saying “Mamazala fotsek maan, ga ka tlela wena daar (I'm not here for you)” 🤣😂😂."

User @nompi_rose said:

"When the time is right...God makes it happen ❤️🙌 It's your time my friend."

User @thato_marule added:

"Couldn’t wait for you to post these congratulations Moratuwa waka (my love)❤️."

User @sematsatsa_se_likoti_marameng said:

"Wena this better be for real, cause I am really happy for you. Otherwise ketlo nganga for a month 😂😂😂😂😂. Congratulations baby 🎊🥳❤️."

