"First, I thought it was a funeral": Woman's black-themed wedding leaves SA astonished
- A fashion designer's social media page shared videos of their client's unique colour theme wedding online
- The dried, her room and everyone who attended were all dressed in the same colour in the post that got people talking on TikTok
- Looking at everyone's dress code, many social media users shared that they only realised later that it was a wedding
A local lady shocked many social media users after sharing her wedding videos on TikTok. In the videos, the bride, groom, and everyone invited were dressed in a colour uncommonly used in African wedding celebrations.
The lady's video was shared on the video streaming platform by her designer, whose user handle is @lafoicouture, and it has attracted massive popularity online.
The bride looks in her wedding gown
The clip shared by @lafoicouture starts by showing a picture of the bride in her black beaded wedding gown. It moves to show her dancing to women ululating as she steps out of her home to her car in her black dress and black veil.
Watch the video below:
The footage gets Mzansi talking
The clip attracted 692K views, 15K likes, and almost 3K comments from social media users who shared missed reviews. Many felt that the bride's black dress and veil resembled darkness, while others were proud that the bride got her colour theme wedding even though it was black.
User @missB asked:
"Who idea was this vele😳? Inviting darkness in your special day and your new life🥺
User @CCbontle shared:
"This woman has a plan after this wedding...she knows why she's wearing black😅😅
User @imani added:
"Don't get me wrong please, at first I thought it was a funeral,
User @Thandiwe shared:
"Beautiful. 🥰 but I thought it was divorce party because of the colour😭. but it is beautiful really."
User @sdalwa commented:
"Bad idea, makoti uyazihlolozela ukuthi ubeyi (you're inviting darkness to turn you into a) widow."
User @Nonee said:
"Lapho, black is my favourite colour. When I told my family I wanted to wear it for my wedding, bakhuza ibhadi😂. Kudos to you, sisi. We need to unlearn a lot of things."
