Nando’s has offered a hilarious response to a question posed by a local social media user on how you know bae has to go

The fast-food outlet says a man's not worthy if he wants to split the bill on a R49 prego meal

The million-dollar question had been raised by a Twitter user and South Africans are finding the responses laughable

Lungile is another woman who has just received a funny clapback from Nando’s after asking her social media followers a question. @Lungii_T posed a question to local peeps about how you know when it’s time for bae to go.

The fast-food outlet, as usual, didn’t hesitate to hit back and they hilarious offered a powerful answer. The restaurant’s PR team said that they don't mean to be forward but when a man asks to split the bill for their R49 prego meal, then he must go.

It’s another hilarious response that's grabbed the attention of many locals on social media. Although some people feel the PR team is focusing too much on people’s affairs, there are still funny comments. Briefly News takes a look. Nando’s wrote:

“Hay’kuthi sithanda uk’fakaza, mara we knew he should go when he tried to split the bill for our R49 prego meal. Yoh! It upset me and my homegirls.”

Nando’s has offered a funny response to a social media user. Image: @Lungile_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

@CoolBlueSnow1 said:

“Just switch on your sense of humour, I think it's off.”

@NathiCroco said:

“You are out of control... jou lekker ding hahaha.”

@Jumak_SA said:

“Nipheka nini...?”

@Ntsikier said:

“50/50 angisho.”

@Nomthi_Khuzwayo said:

“Nando's will always add flames.”

@Ke_Phumudzo said:

“Ke kopa le kgalemeleng admin.”

@KidiPotse said:

“This chicken though ke ndaba zabantu.”

@yayaBrainz said:

“Lmao ai man admin.”

Mgijimi: Nando's claps back at troll over rolls, SA left in stitches

In a related article, Briefly News posted that one local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong, so he cannot blame their delicious rolls. Despite many social networkers finding the tweet funny, some added salt to the wound and said the guy was badly assaulted by the rolls.

Source: Briefly.co.za